This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In South Carolina

Photo: Getty Images

Chicken and waffles. The unique combo of sweet, syrupy waffles with savory, crunchy fried chicken has grown in popularity over the years, becoming a menu staple at restaurants across the country.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best chicken and waffles in each state, compiling a list that anyone who enjoys the fan-favorite combo can consult the next time they crave the "superb combination of sweet and savory."

"Despite the variations of this soul food you'll find across America, these recipes all have one thing in common — customers absolutely adore them."

So which restaurant in South Carolina has the best chicken and waffles combo?

Johnny D's Waffles in Myrtle Beach

As the name suggests, Johnny D's Waffles in Myrtle Beach is known and praised for its take on the sweet fluffy favorite, especially when paired with crispy fried chicken tenders. As the website suggests, your experience at Johnny D's will be "love at first waffle."

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best chicken and waffles in South Carolina:

"The offerings at highly rated Johnny D's Waffles range from omelettes and steak and eggs to pancakes and skillets yet it's their chicken and waffles that stands out. Cooked to perfection and praised by visitors for the crispy chicken and soft waffle, the dish combines a house-made waffle with fried chicken tenders and cinnamon sugar. To take the sweet and savory combination even further, upgrade to the 'twisted' version with bacon waffle and maple mustard."

