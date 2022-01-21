Philadelphia Weather: Wind Chills Near Zero As Bitter Blast Continues This Weekend

Arctic air is set to move into the region for the next couple of days, and with fresh snow on the ground from the weekend snowfall, it's going to get bitterly cold. Temperatures will be dropping into the teens to near 20 below zero tonight and again Tuesday night, and factoring in the wind, wind chill values of -20 to -40 are expected. This will be some of the coldest air we've has so far this winter season. Temperatures will moderate by the middle to end of the week as temperatures reach the teens to 20s above zero for afternoon highs. Aside from a few flurries or light snow showers Thursday morning, the 7 day forecast will remain quiet, but cold.
