Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Weather: Wind Chills Near Zero As Bitter Blast Continues This Weekend

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a frigid start to Friday, with a bitter blast of cold forcing wind chills near zero. Arctic air and a quiet pattern will remain over...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

CBS Boston

Tracking Potential For Significant Coastal Snowstorm Late Friday Into Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) – Here we go again. Just like last week, we are tracking the potential for a significant coastal storm on Saturday. Obviously, last week’s storm was a miss, a forecast that came into clarity by midweek. Even from the start, the odds seemed to favor a track fairly far south and east of New England and the chances of a complete miss were always high. This week I don’t have the same feel. While the storm track and origins are just about the same, coming out of the deep South and intensifying offshore of the Carolinas, the early odds on this...
BOSTON, MA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Chicago

The Best Way To Melt All That Ice

CHICAGO (CBS) — Following two back-to-back storms, the entire Chicago area has been left under several inches of snow and ice. As CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza explains, arctic air will settle across the region tonight plunging us to near zero with the coldest temperatures since last February. Black ice becomes the problem on sidewalks, stairs, driveway and porches and with temperatures not expected to go above freezing for the next seven days that ice becomes dangerous if not treated. Applying a thin layer of “Ice Melt” pellets or flakes is the best way to minimize the ice threat. What type of Ice...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Potential Nor’Easter Could Bring Snow This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the First Alert Weather Team, it is our commitment to you, that when we know new weather information, you know as well. With that said, we are continuing to monitor the potential for a nor’easter to impact the mid-Atlantic and Northeast late this week and into the weekend. Low pressure will be developing off the coast of the Carolinas and is expected to rapidly strengthen as it travels along the eastern seaboard and eventually into the Canadian Maritimes. Significant uncertainty remains regarding storm track, however the latest model runs are signaling the possibility of accumulating snowfall in central...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

Milder Breeze Returns Along With Showers This Week

Miami (CBSMiami) – Another chilly morning is expected Tuesday before the breeze turns southeast and brings milder temperatures back to South Florida. Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is helping to push warmer temperatures back into the area. In addition to the milder temperatures, showers will be moving through the area starting late Tuesday and continue through the week. Milder breeze develops ahead of an area of rain which will move in this week. (CBSMiami) Morning temperatures will be in the middle 60s with afternoon highs in the middle 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Stronger cold front to move through later this week. (CBSMiami) The next cold front will arrive overnight Friday and bring with it much colder temperatures for the weekend. Lows will be in the middle 40s by Sunday along with a gusty breeze.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Set To Arrive For The Tuesday Morning Commute

DENVER (CBS4) – The week will start relatively mild and dry for Colorado with mostly sunny in most areas on Monday. Then the weather will change fast through Monday night with the arrival of different cold fronts. The weather change has prompted us to declare Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day to help you plan. The first cold front arrives Monday afternoon will drop temperatures back a few degrees as compared to highs on Sunday. Instead of lower 50s around metro Denver like we had Sunday, we anticipate upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a gusty northeast wind at...
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Snowfall Could Make For Challenging Evening Commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern and eastern parts of our region, but we will all see snowfall through the rest of the day. The advisory covers the snowy I-80 corridor and the ridges from 1 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday. The time of particular concern for those areas is the Monday evening commute, the National Weather Service said. Due to the potentially hazardous conditions, PennDOT has put “Tier 1” vehicle restrictions in place on I-80 from I-79 to I-99. Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Bitter Cold Temps This Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — System snow has moved out, only lake effect chances leftover. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it’s for LaPorte county through noon Tuesday. Otherwise, dangerously cold next two days as an arctic air mass moves in. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 3. Wind chills to -20. TUESDAY: Sunny. High 13. Wind chills to -10. WEDNESDAY MORNING: Sunny 14. Wind chills to -25. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunny. High 14. Wind chills -10. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake Effect Snow Continues, Wind Chills Below ZERO by Evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect snow continues during the morning with a few snow showers into the afternoon. Winds will be shifting to a westerly direction which will keep most of the snow in Michigan. Light accumulations are possible. Lake effect snow will kick in again by the early evening. Highs will remain cold, in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits for most. High of 18.
SOUTH BEND, IN
rockfordscanner.com

WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Wind Chills Approx. 25 Below Zero Are Expected

..WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
ENVIRONMENT
Citrus County Chronicle

Weather to warm until weekend chill

Citrus County will have a reprieve from the cold a little this week, but it will not last long. Temperature lows will reach into the mid 40s through Thursday and highs will climb into the 60s, said Austen Flannery, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Ruskin. But with...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
KIMT

Dangerous wind chills to continue through Wednesday

Arctic air is set to move into the region for the next couple of days, and with fresh snow on the ground from the weekend snowfall, it's going to get bitterly cold. Temperatures will be dropping into the teens to near 20 below zero tonight and again Tuesday night, and factoring in the wind, wind chill values of -20 to -40 are expected. This will be some of the coldest air we've has so far this winter season. Temperatures will moderate by the middle to end of the week as temperatures reach the teens to 20s above zero for afternoon highs. Aside from a few flurries or light snow showers Thursday morning, the 7 day forecast will remain quiet, but cold.
IOWA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert Weather Day For Snow And Cold On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4)- We have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day for Denver and Colorado’s entire Front Range. CBS4 will launch a First Alert Weather Day when we have a noticeable change in the weather on the way. (source: CBS) There is a Winter Weather Advisory through 5 pm Tuesday for the Denver and Boulder areas and until 11 am for the Fort Collins and Loveland area. (source: CBS) Most neighborhoods will get a total 3 to 6 inches of snow with most of the snow accumulating before 1 p.m. Then snow will gradually decrease in coverage and intensity with a better evening commute...
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yet another January cold snap is underway, according to WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer. A high-pressure system is keeping the skies clear over Minnesota, but it’s an arctic system that’s bringing in brutally cold air that’s going to stick around for the next couple days. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for much of northern, western and southeastern Minnesota through Wednesday. Feels-like temps will be as cold as minus 45 degrees. Frostbite is possible in exposed skin in just 10 minutes in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

