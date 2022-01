In my current role in the supply chain, I am a liaison between my company, which supplies mostly dairy goods like yogurt and creamers, and a grocery store chain. I juggle communication with carriers, logistics and sales to get products onto shelves and eventually to your homes. The perils are similar to that of any customer service position: people are always mad, disrespect is common and everything is an emergency. But right now, as the pandemic drags on and the supply chain crisis continues, it’s even worse. The pressure is on and I can feel it.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO