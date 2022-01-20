Trauma isn't just psychological. It can impact your body too.
It may feel like you're on edge. You may start to sweat. Your heart may race, your fists may clench. Trauma isn't only a person's emotional and psychological reaction to an intense or overwhelming event, it can lead to physical manifestations that are felt in the body too. "Those...
We want to know how your mental health is faring as we approach another year of the pandemic. If you find yourself navigating yet another pandemic winter with feelings of depressions or anxiety, you aren’t alone. Millions of Americans have had a decline in their mental health since the start of the pandemic and the longer it goes on, the worse it is for people managing burnout without a clear idea of when it’ll end.
Memory loss can occur with mild concussions—even a single concussion can impact the ability to remember. Persistent symptoms of memory loss often happen with multiple concussions.
A concussion can cause a person to forget the events surrounding the head injury itself or the accident that caused it, parts of conversations, where things were left, retracing a route, and losing track of what day or time it is. Concussions tend to impact short-term memory more than long-term memory. Those suffering from memory issues often have trouble remembering to remember, which is referred to as prospective memory and can affect things like keeping appointments or returning phone calls. Prospective memory loss most commonly presents in individuals with moderate to severe TBIs.
Those struggling with memory problems may use memory devices such as alarms, grocery lists, written or digital reminders, pillboxes, or storing all necessary items in a specific area, and limiting or getting rid of distractions before trying to learn or remember information.
"Laughter is the best medicine" isn't just a saying. Experts say laughter can lead to better physical and mental health in our golden years. Laughter releases endorphins, also known as "happy hormones". Licensed Clinical Psycholotist, Dr. Dan Palleson says, "Endorphins are a chemical naturally produced by our brain that help...
When we think of dementia, we often fear a loss of control. But the reassuring news is up to 40% of dementias can be prevented or delayed if we change our health habits.
Nearly half a million Australians are living with dementia. Without a cure, this number is expected to reach 1.1 million by 2058.
Dementia shares key risk factors with cardiovascular (of the heart and blood vessels) disease, including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, being overweight and smoking. Inflammation and oxidative stress (where protective antioxidants are losing their fight with damaging free radicals) follow. This damages blood vessels and...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two weeks after winter break, most school-age kids are back in the classrooms just as the omicron variant surge may be affecting people they know. The surge is reaching students – not just in the number of positive cases reported across school campuses – doctors...
Set-point theory suggests that each person has a predetermined weight where their body functions optimally. Our bodies adjust their regulatory systems to keep us at our set-points. Our body weights are not necessarily indicative of our health statuses. Though more people acknowledge that the diet industry is misleading, weight loss...
If your partner has serious emotional issues, you may consider leaving or staying with some conditions. Pointing fingers and making critical judgments about what happens in love relationships is often pointless. You may request that your partner commit to one psychologist and visit along with them to get a professional...
Recent research into how the time that we exercise affects our body has shown significant differences between morning and evening. The study used mice to carry out its research; whilst this has its limitations, it provides a vital insight into how the timing of exercise can be used to improve our health.
The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
A new study adds to mounting evidence that COVID patients have an added risk of stroke. Researchers analyzed data on more than 20,000 U.S. adults hospitalized with COVID-19 between January and November 2020. The analysis found that their risk of stroke was higher than for patients with other types of infections, including flu.
A man who experienced the so-called 'male menopause' has revealed how NHS doctors initially told him his symptoms were 'all in his head' before he was finally diagnosed with low testosterone levels. Ross Tomkins, 44, of Ponteland near Newcastle Upon Tyne, spent years suffering from memory loss, lethargy and joint...
OXFORD, England — If you enjoy a nightly glass of wine or beer, one study may have you thinking twice next time you need to take the edge off. New research warns that alcohol consumption can be blamed for the development of multiple types of cancer. Moreover, the study...
MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds, and people with depression are more likely than others to fall for it, a new study finds.
"One of the notable things about depression is that it can cause people to see the world differently — sort of the opposite of rose-colored glasses. That is, for some depressed people, the world appears as a particularly dark and dangerous place," said lead author Dr. Roy Perlis. He's associate chief of research in the psychiatry...
