Durham, NC

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Chicken and waffles. The unique combo of sweet, syrupy waffles with savory, crunchy fried chicken has grown in popularity over the years, becoming a menu staple at restaurants across the country.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best chicken and waffles in each state, compiling a list that anyone who enjoys the fan-favorite combo can consult the next time they crave the "superb combination of sweet and savory."

"Despite the variations of this soul food you'll find across America, these recipes all have one thing in common — customers absolutely adore them."

So which restaurant in North Carolina has the best chicken and waffles combo?

Dame's Chicken & Waffles in Durham

As the name suggests, Dame's Chicken & Waffles in Durham is known for its take on the popular sweet and savory combo. And with several unique combos to choose from, like the Frizzled Fowl with plum sauce or the Orange Speckled Chabo with a sweet potato waffle, the menu's basically guaranteed to reel you back in to sample every option.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best chicken and waffles in North Carolina:

"For chicken and waffles that will blow you away, Dame's in Durham is the place (there are also locations in Greensboro, Chapel Hill and Cary). There's a lot you can customize, from the type of waffle to how your chicken is cooked, but the one dish that stands out is What a Classy Hen. A customer favorite that's said to be seasoned and cooked to perfection, it's a fried chicken cutlet on a classic waffle with vanilla and almond shmear."

Check out the full list here to see where to find the best chicken and waffles in each state.

