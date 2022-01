Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) Christian Heritage suffered their first region loss of the year on Monday night as they lost at home to North Cobb Christian 85-74. Th e Lions fell behind 15 points before they rallied to take the lead. Christian Heritage went up two at halftime when Zundra Jackson nailed a deep three before the first half buzzer sounded. Game was tied at 64 going to the fourth quarter, and midway thru the final period, the Eagles managed to pull away for the 85-74 win.

BASKETBALL ・ 12 HOURS AGO