Holland America Line has announced the extension of its Flexible Cancellation Plan to September 30, 2022. The program was originally offered for cruises departing through the end of April. Now, those who book a cruise by March 31 for itineraries that depart on or before September 30 can cancel for any reason and receive a future cruise credit in the amount of any cancellation fees that normally would be incurred. Cancellations must be made up to 30 days before departure.

6 DAYS AGO