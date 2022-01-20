ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why coal miners are pushing Manchin to pass a climate bill

By Leslie Kaufman
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden's ambitions to pass a signature climate and social infrastructure package sustained a major setback last month when Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia - long seen as the swing vote for the bill - said he was pulling his support. Lots of Democrats, predictably, were outraged,...

AFP

Climate change: Biden's next big political gamble?

After a string of setbacks on getting his priorities through the deeply divided US Congress, President Joe Biden may set his sights on climate change in a bid to save the planet -- and his imperiled legacy. Last week, the president announced that efforts were underway to revive the environmental component of his $1.8 trillion social spending plan, after it was all but killed in the Senate. The Build Back Better package was to include $555 billion for renewable energy and clean transport incentives in the country's largest ever climate investment, to meet Biden's goal of cutting 2005 greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. "I've been talking to a number of my colleagues on the Hill. I think it's clear that we would be able to get support for the $500-plus billion for energy and the environmental issues," Biden told reporters last week.
Axios

The steep climb to get climate measures passed in slimmed-down bill

Within a day of President Biden backing efforts to move a smaller version of his stalled spending plan that still includes robust climate investments, signs emerged of the high hurdles Democrats face. Catch up fast: Biden floated trying to move "big chunks" of the plan, bowing to the reality that...
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
Fortune

Greenhouse gas emissions from coal surge as coal millionaire Joe Manchin blocks green legislation

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. U.S. coal-fired power generation grew last year as President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which would have devoted $555 billion to renewable and clean energy initiatives, was stalled by Joe Manchin, the West Virginia senator who owns a $1 million to $5 million stake in a family coal business.
