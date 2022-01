Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Delivery Dining Solo Kids Lunch Outdoor/Patio Situation Quick Eats Serious Take-Out Operation. Will TNT keep churning out new crime series season after season? Yes. Will San Francisco keep opening tasty if unoriginal Mexican restaurants until the end of time? Yes. And you know what? Sometimes we actually tune in to Bones, and sometimes we actually care to try another Mexican place, even if it’s not the most exciting spot in the city. Bonita is a TNT crime drama of a restaurant. The food is tasty, but there’s a little bit of a cheapness to it that makes it seem like it might not make it more than a few seasons. But we’ll enjoy it while it lasts, and even encourage other people to hop on the bandwagon.

