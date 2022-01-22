ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIU President Mark Rosenberg Resigns, Cites Health Issues

By Joel Waldman
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 7 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The long-time Florida International President Mark Rosenberg resigned his post on Friday afternoon.

In the letter to the faculty, he mentioned personal health issues and the deteriorating health of his wife as the reason for his departure.

Rosenberg released a statement, reading in part:

“I am stepping back, so that I may give my full attention to recurring personal health issues and to the deteriorating health of my wife, Rosalie. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to represent our community and help build our FIU.”

Rosenberg had been at the university for close to 45 years.

The Board of Trustees met Friday afternoon to discuss his successor.

The board named the school’s Chief Financial Officer Kenneth A. Jessell as the interim president during a Zoom meeting.

Not a single trustee made any comments about Rosenberg during the meeting.

Jessel took to Twitter to thank his predecessor for his decades of service to the school, “I want to thank former President Mark Rosenberg for his leadership and hard work in helping to make FIU what it is today.”

He also took the opportunity to address students and faculty, “As your interim president, I value the responsibility I have been given by our Board of Trustees to usher this institution, and I ask that you join me in this new journey, together as Panthers.”

At the FIU South Campus, many students were aware of Rosenberg and his wife’s health issues, grateful for what he was able to accomplish during his tenure.

“I hope he’s OK. I heard his wife also, something was going on. The two of them I wish them the best,” said Matthew Haimes.

“I hope he’s doing good, he’s in our prayers. All I’ve really heard right now.”

“I thought he did really well. I noticed a lot of improvements around the campus and how it looks.”

The FIU Board of Trustees and the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the public university system will need to approve Jessell’s nomination.

Watch the meeting of the trustees in its entirety:

Rosenberg’s announcement caught everyone at the university by surprise.

Rosenberg first joined FIU in 1976 as an assistant professor of political science. He founded the Latin American and Caribbean Center in 1979.

In 2009, Rosenberg became the first FIU president to rise from the faculty.

Before becoming president, he was the chancellor of the State University System of Florida, which oversees the state’s 12 public universities.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Related
NBC Miami

‘I Caused Discomfort': Rosenberg Reveals Details Behind FIU Resignation

After abruptly resigning from his role as Florida International University President, Mark B. Rosenberg revealed in a statement that he “caused discomfort for a valued employee.”. In his initial letter of resignation Friday, Dr. Rosenberg cited his and his wife's health as a reason for his departure. However, a...
WESH

Florida university president quits over 'emotional entanglement' with woman

MIAMI — The president of Florida International University has explained why he suddenly ended his 45-year career. Mark Rosenberg initially cited health reasons. A follow-up statement Sunday blames his wife's advanced dementia in part for him getting emotionally entangled with a co-worker. The Miami Herald reports that a woman...
Connecticut Post

UConn interim president resigns for health sector job

The University of Connecticut’s Interim President Dr. Andrew Agwunobi announced Friday he is leaving the school for a new job at a health insurance company. Agwunobi also serves as the CEO and executive vice president for health affairs at UConn Health. UConn’s board of trustees will meet Jan. 26...
Miami Herald

Who is FIU’s new interim president, Kenneth Jessell? He was Mark Rosenberg’s right hand

Kenneth Jessell was named the interim president of Florida International University after the abrupt resignation of longtime FIU President Mark Rosenberg Friday afternoon. FIU’s Board of Trustees confirmed Jessell as interim president at an emergency board meeting late Friday afternoon. The Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state’s 12 public universities, will also have to approve his position.
fiu.edu

Letter from Mark B. Rosenberg

It is with a sense of accomplishment and sadness that I share with you that I will be resigning as President of FIU effective this Friday, January 21, 2022. I am stepping back so that I may give full attention to recurring personal health issues and to the deteriorating health of my wife, Rosalie.
panthernow.com

FIU to Announce New Interim President of University

Maya Washburn, Elise Gregg, Diego Diaz, Michael McEwen and Valentina Palm / PantherNOW Staff. Kenneth A. Jessell, FIU’s chief financial officer and senior vice president for finance and administration, will be announced as interim president today in an emergency board of trustees meeting. It is still unknown why FIU...
wlrn.org

Longtime FIU president unexpectedly steps down

Citing personal and family health reasons, Florida International University President Mark Rosenberg unexpectedly announced his resignation Friday, prompting the school’s trustees to quickly select an interim replacement. Rosenberg, who led the university since 2009, sent a letter to the FIU community Friday outlining the reasons for his departure. “I...
panthernow.com

SGA Senate Discusses Possible Budget Cuts, Rosenberg Resignation

FIU student organizations might face budget cuts ranging from 5 to 15 percent next year. The university’s Student Government Association discussed possible cuts to student organizations during a senate meeting on Jan. 24, citing the likelihood of a reduced budget for the next fiscal year. “We know that we’re...
Miami Herald

FIU faculty want outgoing provost to stay on amid chaos after Rosenberg resignation

Concerned about instability at Florida International University following President Mark Rosenberg’s abrupt resignation, the faculty senate voted overwhelmingly to recommend the provost stay on, despite being demoted by Rosenberg the day after the university launched an investigation into his alleged misconduct toward a woman who worked closely with him.
COLLEGES
wlrn.org

Source: FIU employee confided to colleague that Rosenberg had been harassing her

A young woman who worked closely with Florida International University President Mark Rosenberg confided to a colleague in December that Rosenberg harassed her for months, triggering an investigation that led to his abrupt resignation Friday, according to a source close to the investigation. FIU hired an outside law firm to...
