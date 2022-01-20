ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs' Willie Gay returns to practice, will play on Sunday

By Ap News
 4 days ago

(610 Sports) – According to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will be active for Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Reid opened his presser on Friday, addressing the elephant in the room without being prompted.

"He's gonna play, he was at practice," Reid said. "I've decided I'm not gonna get into the conversations or gonna do that. I decided that after just hearing some of the information there."

Gay Jr. being cleared to play by his head coach could be big for Kansas City. Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is nearly as much of a threat to run the ball, as he is to throw it. Having a linebacker with the speed and athleticism of Willie Gay Jr., could curb some of the threat of Allen running the ball, especially if they choose to use the second-year linebacker as a "spy" on the Bills' QB.

To put the situation in context, the original story of what happened in regards to Gay, is posted below:

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a misdemeanor criminal property damage charge of less than $1,000, according to the Johnson County Sherriff's office .

Charging documents say Willie Gay damaged a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during a confrontation with the mother of his son.

According to Gay’s manager, he and the mother of his son got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum. No one was touched, nothing happened beyond a broken appliance. She called cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1000. Likely he just pays a fine and replaces vacuum. Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues.

The 23-year-old linebacker was a second-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2020. It is unclear what his status will be for this week’s game against the Bills.

