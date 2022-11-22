Read full article on original website
Archeologists Believe They May Have Finally Found the Lost Tomb of Cleopatra
A tunnel found under Egypt’s Taposiris Magna Temple could lead to the long lost tomb of Cleopatra, it’s hoped. The carved rock tunnel—described as a “geometric miracle”—was found at the shrine near Alexandria, which was once the nation’s capital. Archaeologist Kathleen Martinez of the University of San Domingo has long believed that Cleopatra, the last pharaoh, could be buried below the temple, adding that finding her remains would be “the most important discovery of the 21st century.” “If there’s a one percent chance that the last queen of Egypt could be buried there, it is my duty to search for her,” Martinez previously said. “This is the first time that any archeologist has found tunnels, passages underground [and] inside the enclosure walls of the temple, so we have changed forever what they know about the architecture.”Read it at Daily Mail
Amazon's The English Is a Stunning Western That Reimagines America's Founding Fantasy
The new miniseries starring Emily Blunt reimagines the founding fantasies of the American West
Blueface And Chrisean Rock’s Kai Cenat Stream Visit Gets Chaotic
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are regular hot topics on the Internet, though often not for good reason. The couple’s recent visit to Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream, unsurprisingly, became very chaotic. On Monday evening (Nov. 21), the couple joined the popular YouTuber on the latest episode of his content channel, but it quickly went downhill. At one point during their appearance, they forcibly removed the 20-year-old from his seat so the “Thotiana” artist could sit in it. More from VIBE.comBlueface Attempted Murder Charge Began With A Bad JokeBlueface Expected To Be Released On $50K Bail Following Attempted Murder ArrestChrisean Rock Reacts To...
Oscar-winning 'Fame' And 'Flashdance' Singer And Actor Irene Cara Dies At 63
Debbie Allen, who worked with the actor/singer/songwriter, said on Twitter that her "heart is broken."
‘Wednesday’ Easter Eggs: Breaking Down All the Tim Burton and ‘Addams Family’ References
(Caution: Mild spoilers for Netflix’s “Wednesday” ahead.) What is a Tim Burton project without Easter eggs? The new series “Wednesday is teeming with them, from callouts to the TV series, the movies, and all things Tim Burton. Production designer Mark Scruton has filled the Netflix show with fun references for those familiar with the other versions. The “Addams Family” spinoff stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, who is sent off to Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her new psychic abilities and solve a murder mystery connected to her family’s past. There are countless teases and references throughout the eight-part series including teasers in the...
Bob Dylan Apologizes for Selling Auto Signed Merch
If you’ve bought Bob Dylan artwork or books marketed as hand-signed over the past three years, the legendary singer wants you to know—it was all a lie. Dylan offered a public apology on Facebook to his fans for his “error in judgment” in using machine technology to digitally sign merch since 2019, even though they had been advertised as uniquely signed. Dylan said he had been suffering from vertigo, leading to him using the autopen signatures, a technique he was told “is done ‘all the time’ in the art and literary worlds.” Dylan said he plans to “rectify it immediately,” although he didn’t provide concrete plans on what that will look like for fans who already purchased the auto signatures.Read it at Variety
7 Pieces of Art That Were Lost to History
Plenty of famous art has been looted, stolen, destroyed, or has otherwise disappeared over the centuries.
Roman Coins Once Thought to Be Fake Reveal a Long Lost Historical Figure
Long dismissed as forgeries, a handful of ancient Roman coins uncovered in Transylvania more than three centuries ago have been authenticated by a new analysis. It's not hard to see why the coins – dated to the 260s CE – might have been considered fakes. Where most ancient coinage displays the head of an emperor, one of the artifacts displays a mysterious figure not portrayed in any other known record.
BBC
Justinian and Theodora: The Byzantine power couple
Extraordinary stories of everyday people whose life somehow changed the course of history. From the Soviet officer who prevented a nuclear catastrophe to the Dutch teenage sisters who defied the Nazi occupation, this BBC Reel playlist opens new windows onto the past and changes the way we look at big historical events.
11 Great Films Set in New York City
You don't have to be in the Big Apple to love these films set in New York City, like “Saturday Night Fever,” “Frances Ha,” and more.
How Joyce Chopra Filmed the First Live Birth on Television — Hers
In 1972, filmmaker Joyce Chopra welcomed her daughter into the world—and invited all the world to see in her groundbreaking documentary, 'Joyce at 34.'
Complex
Exclusive: Check Out the Terrifying Trailer for ‘Fear,’ Starring Joseph Sikora, T.I., Terrence J and More
What are you afraid of? The upcoming film Fear shows what happens when you let the things that scare you take over you. The film’s trailer, exclusively available above, is also proof that the horror genre is having a major moment in Hollywood. The psychological horror film hits theaters...
7 Haruki Murakami Novels and Short Stories Named for Songs
Music plays a big role in his books, but the references are not always as obvious as they may appear.
Watch Will Ferrell Terrorize the North Pole in This Deleted Scene From ‘Elf’
No matter how many times you've watched ‘Elf’ (2003), this deleted scene may be new to you.
Philo Farnsworth, Pioneer of Television, Appeared on TV Only Once
The man who made electronic television signals a reality made only one on-camera appearance. No one knew who he was.
See What Remains of the Lost, 3.5-Hour Cut of ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles’
Rewatching Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987) is an annual Thanksgiving tradition in many households. At a tight 1 hour and 45 minutes, it’s the perfect movie to put on between the football game and dinner. But there’s an alternative universe where the fast-paced comedy has a runtime closer to a James Cameron film. The YouTube channel Hats Off Entertainment explores that lost version in the video below.
What's the Kennection? #36
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
Atlas Obscura
From Space, Mont Saint-Michel Stars in a Wild Impressionist Painting
It is one of the most beautiful and recognizable abbeys in the world: Rising above the medieval walls of a tidal island on France’s northwestern coast, the monastery of Mont Saint-Michel seems to float in the glassy waters of the surrounding bay. At least, that’s how it appears from the mainland, less than half a mile away.
petapixel.com
Rare Collection of Early-Color Photos That Can Never See the Light of Day
Autochromes were the first widely available form of color photography but they are so light-sensitive that putting them on display could ruin them forever. Patented in 1903 by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumiére, autochromes sparked worldwide excitement when it was shown to the public. One demonstration at the Royal Photographic Society in London was so oversubscribed they “were almost unable to cope.”
A Brief History of ‘National Lampoon’
‘National Lampoon’ began as an offshoot of a college humor magazine and developed into one of the most influential voices in American comedy.
