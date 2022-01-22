How much volume of starter to keep around

Link to Foodbod Sourdough website. Her process is described here. I am familiar with her website but have not tried her specific recipe. I will note that her bulk/proof times are a little ambiguous, including a second cold proof between 3- 24 hours! after an overnight room-temp ferment of approximately 10 hours. So, depending on which times you followed, that likely explains the overly sour flavor in your bread. A lot of formulas include a starter build, then autolyse, bulk ferment with S&Fs, shape (all of that on the same day), overnight cold proof then baking the next morning right out of the fridge. Essentially, her formula is adding another day to the process. Even though the second proof is cold, it seems like a lot of proofing after an 8-10 hours room temp/overnight proof--a lot of folks would bake right after an 8-10 hour room temp ferment. The longer you room temp ferment/proof and/or cold proof, the stronger the flavors will be.

