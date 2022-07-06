God of War Ragnarok — everything we know so far

Set to follow on from 2018's God of War , one of the best PS4 games ever, God of War Ragnarok remains slated to arrive this year, though we've yet to get a lot of details about it beyond a trailer with some game footage.

Set to tap into the power of the PS5 , game footage of God of War Ragnarok already look stupendous. This time around, Kratos and Atreus look set to explore more of the Nine Realms of Old Norse mythology. While you're waiting, we suggest going back to God of War and playing it on the PS5 , as the enhancements it offers can take the seminal adventure and make it feel even better.

Again, information about the game hasn't been prolific, but with that in mind, here's what we know about God of War Ragnarok so far.

After being pushed back from a 2021 release and mostly silence from Santa Monica Studio, God of War Ragnarök now has a release date: November 9 .

After a strong start to the year, there's a worrying lack of PS5 and PS4 exclusive games on the horizon. But now God of War and PlayStation fans can breathe easily, as they'll have a major game to play this fall.

God of War Ragnarok trailer and story

After much anticipation, we finally received an official reveal trailer for God of War Ragnarok, which debuted during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 . It shows off the interplay between an older Atreus and his father Kratos. Returning as well are a familiar cast of characters from 2018's God of War, as well as Norse gods Thor and Tyr.

But what we can take from this announcement is that the next God of War is a direct sequel to the 2018 game. Spoiler alert: The end of that game sows the seeds for the Old Norse tale of Ragnarok. During the ending, the Norse god of thunder, Thor turns up at Kratos’ house, seemingly to seek revenge for Kratos killing his sons, as well as his brother Baldur.

With that in mind, we can expect God of War Ragnarok to follow Kratos and his son Atreus — who happens to be the trickster god Loki — as they travel across the Nine Realms. These will likely include Svartalfheim and Asgard, as well as other areas.

We can also expect the combat to have the satisfying mix of chaotic-yet-weighty feel to it, likely with an added depth thanks to the advanced haptic feedback of DualSense controller .

God of War Ragnarok PS5 and PS4

(Image credit: Sony )

God of War Ragnarok will be a cross-platform game, coming to both the PS5 and PS4 . Whether this will hold back the game's graphical fidelity will depend on how well Santa Monica Studio can scale the game for both consoles. But the game footage so far looks great.

God of War looked fantastic on the PS4, so we can expect the sequel to look pretty good as well, especially if it comes with a lot of graphical extras facilitated by the PS5.

Currently, it's very hard to find a PS5 restock , all thanks to a global chip shortage that affects game console and graphics card supply. Releasing God of War Ragnarok across the PlayStation generations could be good for people who've yet to get a PS5.

God of War Ragnarok outlook

(Image credit: Sony)

If God of War Ragnarok does arrive this year and follows in the footsteps of its predecessor in storytelling and action, then we could be looking at a new entry among our best PS5 games .

It's a big ask, but there's a lot of talent at Santa Monica Studio. As a first-party Sony developer, the company could really extract a lot of power out of the PS5 to make God of War Ragnarok a feast for the eyes. Even if that doesn't happen, we're still eager to see where the story goes next, as well as explore more of the Nine Realms. Although we will be careful about returning to God of War on PS5 — because it's making the wait for Ragnarok unbearable .

