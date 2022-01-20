ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

For Black voters, a flashback to the 1890s

By Charles M. Blow
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is sad, depressing and enraging to watch as the Senate refuses to defend voting rights, largely those of Black and brown people. This rue-the-day moment is also a déjà vu moment. As a country, we have been here before, and it ended in about 70 years of brutally effective suppression...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Black voters are frustrated. But we can’t afford to sit out elections.

Recently, a young Black woman told me that her peers are frustrated. Young Black people, she said, are angry that no new voting rights bills have become law, and that they once again will have to get their relatives to stand in line for hours to vote for the Democrats to whom they gave the White House, the House and the Senate and got no ballot protections in return. Democrats’ renewed calls to out-organize and outvote fall flat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Washington Post

McConnell’s flub on Black voters misstated the facts, too

“The concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”. — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), in response to a question from Pablo Manríquez of Latino Rebels, Jan. 19. This article has been updated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Antelope Valley Press

Black voters in South Carolina give Biden mixed reviews

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden’s run for the Democratic presidential nomination was all but declared dead as he headed to the South Carolina primary, in late February 2020. He had finished fifth in New Hampshire and fourth in Iowa. Still, Biden advised skeptics to withhold judgment until...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Harrison
Bay News 9

Mitch McConnell under fire for comment about Black voters

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell is drawing fire for comments he made about Black voters hours before Republicans filibustered an election reform bill, in which he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”. When asked at a press conference about concerns from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lake Geneva Regional News

McConnell corrects his correction on Black voters

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell flubbed again as he tried to correct his remarks of earlier this week that drew criticism when he said that "African American" voters cast ballots at similar rates to "Americans." The minority leader made the remark at a news conference in Washington on Wednesday, when he was asked about concerns that people of color have about voting rights. "The concern is misplaced because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans," McConnell said. When speaking to reporters on Friday, McConnell first said he had inadvertently omitted the word 'almost' when making the earlier statements. he went on to recast the statement without using the word 'almost.' As he walked away from the microphones, McConnell was made aware of the new gaffe and returned to correct himself, again.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Sen. Mitch McConnell suggests black voters are different from Americans

Sen. Mitch McConnell claimed that African-Americans vote at similar rates compared to “Americans,” with the obvious implication that black voters are somehow not also American. He made this comment the same day the senate voted against a filibuster carve-out that would allow voting rights legislation to be passed into law. The Daily Beast columnist and Democracy-ish podcast host Wajahat Ali and democratic strategist Aisha Mills, host of Amplified on The Black News Channel, joined American Voices to discuss. Jan. 23, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Senate Republicans#Filibuster#Racism#Black Americans#Southern#New York University#Brahmin#House#Democrats
NBC News

McConnell responds to backlash over remark about Black voters

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell defended his record on civil rights Friday in response to fury on the left after a comment earlier this week about Black voters, with the Kentucky Republican calling the subsequent backlash "offensive and outrageous." McConnell addressed the controversy at a news conference in Kentucky, calling...
KENTUCKY STATE
Atlanta Daily World

EXCLUSIVE: VP Kamala Harris Talks Ending Voter Suppression to Black Press

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the National Newspaper Publishers Association about voting rights and more. From protecting voting rights in America and ensuring safer roads for pedestrians to lowering insulin prices for diabetics and creating better Black maternal care — Vice President Kamala Harris addressed several hot-button issues that especially impact Black communities nationwide recently.
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

Mitch McConnell's remarks on Black voters raise ire

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been widely criticized for comments he made this week about Black American voters. Driving the news: When asked by a reporter Wednesday about concerns among voters of color, McConnell said "the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, Black American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WEKU

Federal court says Alabama's congressional map disadvantages Black voters

A panel of federal court judges has blocked Alabama's new congressional map, drawn by Republican state lawmakers, from taking effect. In an opinion released late Monday, the judges sided with plaintiffs, including the ACLU of Alabama and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF), writing that under the map, "Black voters have less opportunity than other Alabamians to elect candidates of their choice to Congress."
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy