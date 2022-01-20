ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton shares the song ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’s and announces new LP

 4 days ago

Country icon Dolly Parton surprised fans with the release of a brand new song, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” a track from her upcoming collection of songs which will serve as the companion album to her novel, Run, Rose,...

