The Kansas City Chiefs have made a single roster move on Saturday ahead of their AFC championship game showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Saturday, the Chiefs have elevated WR Daurice Fountain from the practice squad via standard elevation. This is the third consecutive week that the team has chosen to elevate Fountain to the 53-man roster. The NFL’s new postseason rules allow teams to elevate players an unlimited number of times.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO