The sacking of Claudio Ranieri takes this season’s number of Premier League managerial departures to its highest for four years, with four months still remaining.Defeat to Norwich ended the Italian’s Watford reign after just 14 matches in all competitions as he followed Xisco Munoz to become the club’s second casualty of the campaign.The last three full seasons have each seen exactly seven Premier League managers leave their posts and with the 2021-22 total already at eight, we look at how the numbers stack up.Back on the merry-go-roundA period of relative calm in the top flight, partly stemming from the disrupted...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO