A friend of the man who died in a hail of police gunfire on a Nashville highway has questioned why officers shot him so many times and called for law enforcement to be better equipped to deal with people suffering from mental illness.Billy Ray Moore told The Independent that Landon Eastep was a recovering addict who had been struggling with his mental health before he was shot dead by police officers on Thursday afternoon.Mr Moore said that, after watching body cam footage from the incident, he believes his friend wanted the officers to kill him but feels that police could...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO