Where Do VPR’s Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Stand Today? The Reality TV Couple Split After 12 Years

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

It's over. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules fame started dating two years before the hit Bravo reality series premiered in 2013. After getting legally married in July 2019, Katie and Tom announced their split in March 2022 following months of breakup speculation. To learn more about where the reality TV couple stands today, keep reading.

When did Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz meet?

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute introduced the pair two years before the show hit airwaves.

"He had a girl with him, that was the funny part was that finally, I'm meeting this guy that supposedly wants to meet me, that's so perfect for me, and he's got a girl with him," Katie recalled of their meet-cute in a 2017 interview with Bravo's Daily Dish .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402tZ4_0dsCJ9ax00

"The very first night there was no spark," Tom, who goes by Schwartz, chimed in. "But the second night I was introduced to her and given a little backstory, that's when it clicked."

According to the couple, their first "official" date was a Vampire Weekend concert. "It was romantic but fun," Schwartz assured.

Are ‘Pump Rules’ Stars Tom and Ariana Still Together? Relationship Status

When did Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz get married?

Technically speaking, Katie and Schwartz's marriage wasn't legal until July 2019. However, they did have a wedding in August 2016 that aired on Bravo.

"The big talk around the wedding was that there was this rumor that maybe Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz could possibly not be married because they might have done their paperwork wrong," their longtime friend Lance Bass let slip during a 2019 interview on the "Bleav in Reality Bytes With Rob Evers" podcast.

Eventually, the former boybander apologized for spilling the beans. "A lot of times, people forget that I've been in entertainment news for the last 15 years. So, you know, when there are pieces of nuggets out there, I'm going to talk about it," Lance said in a later interview. "I didn't know it was a secret."

Why do Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz call each other 'Bubba'?

As Vanderpump Rules viewers know all too well, Katie and Schwartz are big fans of the pet name.

"Bubba started from babe. And then it went from Babe to Baby to Bebe ... to Bub to Bubs to Bubba," Katie previously told Bravo. "And then Bubba, it just sort of stuck," Schwartz echoed. "It felt right without thinking about it too much or dissecting it."

Here’s Why VPR’s James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Split: Details on Breakup

Do Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have kids?

During their time together, Katie and Tom expressed interest in starting a family.

"Without going into too much detail, me and Katie, we do want to have kids," Schwartz told People in May 2021. "As far as the timeline, I'm still noncommittal, but I'm on the record — it's official, we do want to have kids, and I love kids."

Did Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Split?

On March 15, Tom shared a lengthy statement via Instagram confirming the pair's split. "Well, this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f--king canned Instagram caption. What picture am I supposed to use? Is there a go-to break up font?" he began.

"Wanted to clear the air on some rumors floating around. Katie and I are separating," Tom continued.  I’m not quite ready to use the 'D' word because it’s too painful. Yes, my heart aches but I’ll be OK. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy."

The restaurant owner made it clear that there's no bad blood between them. "She taught me so much about love and being a better partner," Tom wrote. "It’s hard not to feel like a statistic. Another failed marriage. I don’t look at it as a failure. As sad as I am, still happy to say there’s no anger or bitterness. Zero. Still so much love for you @musickillskate. And your family."

