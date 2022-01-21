ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials

By PAUL J. WEBER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3bAW_0dsBFg1400

The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election.

It was announced as the first arrest by the Justice Department's new Election Threats Task Force that was created last summer.

Chad Stark, 54, is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Federal prosecutors accuse Stark of posting a message on Jan. 5, 2021, titled, “Georgia Patriots it’s time to kill (redacted) the Chinese agent - $10,000.”

Prosecutors did not name the officials in documents filed in federal court in Georgia.

Stark appeared before a federal judge in Austin, Texas, on Friday for an initial appearance. He was not required to enter a plea and asked the court to appoint him an attorney.

He told the court he did not own any firearms and was granted release under conditions that included instructions to not leave the Austin area. He did not comment to reporters after leaving the courthouse.

“The Justice Department has a responsibility not only to protect the right to vote, but also to protect those who administer our voting systems from violence and illegal threats of violence,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

According to the indictment, Stark's message stated, “Georgia Patriots it’s time for us to take back our state from these Lawless treasonous traitors.” It goes on to urge Georgia residents to “militia up” and calls for shooting several unnamed officials as well as local and federal judges.

Former President Donald Trump has made repeated unproven claims that widespread fraud cost him the election, and some of his supporters have targeted election officials and workers in Georgia and elsewhere, making violent threats against them. Trump called Georgia GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger an “enemy of the people" after the election.

Raffensperger released a statement Friday condemning threats against election workers and urging support for them “now more than ever." Spokesman Walter Jones said he could not comment on whether anyone in Raffensperger's office was a target of the threats.

____

Associated Press writer Kate Brumback in Atlanta contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 146

Carl Williams
3d ago

Very good you can't let these people terrorize our government officials or anyone else they have to pay for their actions prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

Reply(1)
39
alberto saldivar
3d ago

Nam 66 67 68 ... HOW SAD IT MUST BE - BELIEVING THAT SCIENTISTS, SCHOLARS, HISTORIANS, ECONOMISTS, AND JOURNALISTS HAVE DEVOTED THEIR ENTIRE LIVES TO DECEIVING YOU. WHILE A REALITY TV STAR WITH DECADES OF FRAUD AND EXHAUSTIVELY DOCUMENTED LYING IS YOUR ONLY BEACON OF TRUTH AND HONESTY.

Reply(6)
67
alberto saldivar
3d ago

and a million-to-one odds that this man is a trump supporter just like the Trump supporters in Michigan that try to kidnap and kill the governor there just like the Trump supporters that cause the Insurrection on January 6th... this is going to be part of Trumps Legacy the Trump tax cut to the rich the Trump virus and the Trump Insurrection of January 6th 2021... I and the one and only thing that Trump made great in America again was....... Saturday Night Live

Reply(35)
80
Related
Canyon News

Georgia Whistle-Blower Admits To Harvesting Ballots In 2020

UNITED STATES— A whistle-blower by the alias of “John Doe” admitted to receiving funds for ballot stuffing (a form of electoral fraud) in the state of Georgia for the 2020 general election and the runoff election that followed. It is illegal for any third party to pick...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Raffensperger changes Georgia election system, Dominion to stay

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA)--Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press conference on January 19, announcing that his office is rolling out a new voting platform for districts to use. Voters may not notice a difference at all. Everything that’s changing involves the software that election workers use to manage the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia’s phony electors were part of a larger plot

The 16 Georgia Republicans who assembled at noon on Dec. 14, 2020, in the state Capitol and falsely certified that Donald Trump had won the state’s electoral votes were not the nation’s only bogus electors. They made up just one of seven groups falsely claiming Trump was the victor in states where the majority of voters chose Joe Biden for president and Kamala Harris for vice president.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
WXIA 11 Alive

'It's time to kill' | Texas man charged with threatening multiple Georgia officials over 2020 election

ATLANTA — A Texas man has been charged in relation to a Jan. 2021 Craigslist post in which he allegedly threatened multiple Georgia officials over the 2020 election. The post called on "Georgia Patriots" to kill one of the unnamed officials in the title of the post, accusing that official of being a "Chinese agent" and appearing to offer $10,000 as a bounty.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Criminal investigation in Georgia clearly has Trump's attention

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requests a special grand jury to aid her investigation into Donald Trump's alleged election interference, the controversy clearly has the former president's attention. I can say this with confidence because Trump, who said very little about the matter for months, suddenly can't stop talking about it.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
TheAtlantaVoice

Plans to close all but one polling place in a rural Georgia county reverberate through a battleground state

Election officials in a rural Georgia county are weighing plans to close all but one polling place ahead of this year’s elections, alarming local voting and civil rights groups. But Wednesday’s vote by the Lincoln County elections board has reverberated far beyond this Georgia community of roughly 7,700 northwest of Augusta. The county is one […] The post Plans to close all but one polling place in a rural Georgia county reverberate through a battleground state appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
tennesseestar.com

VoterGA Presents New Evidence of Election Irregularities Throughout Georgia

VoterGA officials announced this week that nearly 107,000 drop box ballots in the November 2020 election results have improper chain of custody forms, and that calls into question the authenticity of those ballots. This, according to a new chain of custody study that VoterGA members released Thursday. “It’s many counties,”...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Shooting#Federal Judges#U S Justice Department#Craigslist#The Justice Department#Chinese#Gop#State
WMAZ

Georgia Secretary of State: We'll cooperate with grand jury set to investigate evidence of election interference

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he will cooperate with a Fulton County special grand jury that will investigate evidence of election interference. The grand jury will examine a recorded phone call made more than a year ago by then-President Donald Trump – in which Trump said he needed to “find” the Georgia votes needed to overturn the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Michigan Advance

States weigh how to shield election officials from threats, harassment

Following the turmoil of the 2020 election, a photo of Washington state Election Director Lori Augino marked with crosshairs, her address, and the words “your days are numbered” was posted on a website alongside photos of numerous other state election officials described as “enemies of the people.”   Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman said in […] The post States weigh how to shield election officials from threats, harassment appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

States refer forged pro-Trump election docs to federal prosecutors

The Republican efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election have created a multifaceted scandal, but in recent weeks, there's been an unexpected twist. Republicans in multiple states created forged election materials and sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the materials were legitimate. They were not.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
12K+
Followers
28K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy