The 8 best side-sleeper mattress options in 2022, including foam, cooling mattresses, and more

According to a survey by the Better Sleep Council , 66 % of Americans sleep on their side. While we have recommendations for all types of sleepers in our guide to the best mattresses , a side sleeper's comfort and support needs tend to be drastically different from stomach and back sleepers. We evaluated the mattresses in this guide with these differences in mind.

Specifically, side sleepers need pressure relief for the hips and shoulders and support for the back to keep the spine aligned. These characteristics are usually found in a mattress with average firmness or a slightly softer surface.

I mainly sleep on my side, and for this guide, I tested over 25 mattresses and consulted with several sleep experts. In addition to sleeping on each bed for at least 14 nights, I put them through objective tests to determine the best mattresses for various budgets and preferences. At the end of the guide, read more about how we tested , other recommended models , and FAQs .

The best mattresses for side sleepers in 2022

Best overall mattress for side sleepers: Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress, $2,295 at Casper

The Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress is ideal for side sleepers who are looking for plush comfort, excellent heat dissipation, and good edge support.

Best budget mattress for side sleepers: Nest Bedding Robin Flippable Hybrid Mattress, $849.50 at Nest Bedding

With its outstanding edge support, impressive heat dissipation, and sub-$1,000 price, the Nest Bedding Robin Flippable Hybrid Mattress is the best mattress for side sleepers on a budget.

Best foam mattress for side sleepers: Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress, $1,539.30 at Tempur-Pedic (use exclusive Insider code " BI30 " at checkout)

The Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress features contouring foam that cradles side sleepers of all body types while providing excellent heat dissipation and pressure relief.

Best mattress for side sleepers with back pain: Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress, $1,699 at Leesa

The combination of pocket springs and memory foam makes the Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress ideal for side sleepers with back pain, and the excellent edge support and motion isolation make it great for couples.

Best luxury mattress for side sleepers: Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed, $3,299 at Sleep Number

The Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed is designed for couples with different comfort preferences thanks to the 20 firmness levels that are independently adjustable on each side.

Best cooling mattress for side sleepers: Bear Hybrid Mattress, $1,126 at Bear

If you tend to overheat at night, consider the Bear Hybrid Mattress with its cooling cover.

Best side sleeper mattress for couples: Birch Mattress by Helix, $1,449 at Birch

The Birch Mattress by Helix is made of sustainable, environmentally friendly materials and offers firm and soft comfort options to accommodate several preferences.



Best mattress for heavy side sleepers: Big Fig Mattress,$1,399 at Big Fig (use code " FRIYAY " at checkout)

The Big Fig Mattress is constructed for heavier individuals, with firm support and a high weight capacity for the bed and the included foundation.



Best overall mattress for side sleepers

The Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress is ideal for side sleepers looking for plush comfort, excellent heat dissipation, and good edge support.

Category Product Information Best for Side sleepers Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Mattress type Hybrid Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 4 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 3 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 8 Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 6 Trial period 100 nights Warranty 10 years Weight 89 pounds Thickness 12 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping and returns White-glove delivery and old mattress removal Yes, $149 Showroom availability Yes , nationwide

Pros: Plush comfort is ideal for side sleepers, made with eco-friendly materials, excellent heat dissipation, good edge support, 100-night risk-free trial

Cons: Poor motion isolation, lingering new bed odor, may not be supportive enough for stomach sleepers

After testing five of Casper's bestselling mattresses , my favorite is the Casper Nova Hybrid . It's the softest of the company's mattress line and did the best job of cradling my body, ensuring I didn't wake up with aches and pains.

The Nova Hybrid is designed for pressure-relieving comfort and breathability. The top three layers are made of CertiPUR-US certified foams and are designed for airflow and offer zoned support, providing support and pressure relief where side sleepers need it. The base features individually wrapped coils with a firm border for good added edge support that makes it a solid choice for those who share a bed with a partner.

The Nova Hybrid comes shrink-wrapped in a box and needs significant time to air out. I still caught whiffs of the "new bed smell" two or three days after unboxing. The mattress is somewhat hefty, but it comes with handles, making it easy to move around.

Other than the odor, the biggest negative is the Casper Nova Hybrid has poor motion isolation, and I could feel it when my wife or dog were moving around on the bed.

I recently tested Casper's new Nova Hybrid Snow , which features materials that are supposed to provide better cooling. However, at $500 more than the Nova Hybrid, I didn't find the Snow provided an appreciable improvement on cooling. The Nova Hybrid already does a great job of dissipating heat. Plus, it has better edge support.

Read our full Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress review .

Best budget mattress for side sleepers

With its outstanding edge support, impressive heat dissipation, and sub-$1,000 price, the Nest Bedding Robin Flippable Hybrid Mattress is the best mattress for side sleepers on a budget.

Category Product Information Best for All sleeping styles Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Mattress type Hybrid Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 5 on one side and 9 on the other Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 3 (on both sides) Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 8 (on both sides) Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 8 (on both sides) Trial period 100 nights Warranty Lifetime Weight 95 pounds Thickness 10 inches Free shipping and free returns White-glove delivery and old mattress removal Yes, order by phone to get rates Showroom availability Yes, 12 showrooms in seven states

Pros: Affordable, two levels of firmness to suit all sleeping styles, outstanding edge support, excellent heat dissipation, lifetime warranty, easy setup, made with CertiPUR-US certified foams

Cons: Heavy, poor motion isolation

The Nest Bedding Robin Flippable Hybrid Mattress gets its name from the different firmness levels on each side of the bed. One side is medium-firm, ideal for side sleeping. The other side is very firm — far too firm for side sleepers — so this review focuses on the medium-firm side.

The effortless setup took five minutes. However, I needed help lifting the hefty mattress, though it doesn't flop around much.

The pocket coil center of the Robin Flippable Hybrid is sandwiched by gel-infused support foam on the medium-firm side and high-density base foam on the firm side. Both foams are CertiPUR-US certified.

The Nest Bedding Robin Flippable Hybrid is a smart solution if you're looking for a mattress that quickly dissipates your body heat. Based on my temperature readings, it promptly removed the heat built up in the mattress when I got up.

The mattress had impressive edge support. When sitting on the side of the bed, I felt supported thanks to the minimal sinkage. Lying on the edge felt comfortable.

The motion isolation wasn't as good, and it failed the bowling ball test each time. However, the mattress does have some good bounce to it.

Best foam mattress for side sleepers

The Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress features contouring foam that cradles side sleepers of all body types while providing excellent heat dissipation and pressure relief.

Category Product Information Best for All sleeping styles Available sizes Twin, twin long, full, queen, king, Cal king Mattress type Foam Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 6 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 7 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 9 Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 3 Trial period 90 nights Warranty 10 years Weight 58 pounds Thickness 10 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping, $175 return fee White-glove delivery and old mattress removal Free on mattresses, foundations, or power bases Showroom availability Yes , nationwide

Pros: Most comfortable mattress I've slept on, three layers of supportive and comforting CertiPUR-US certified Tempur foam that caters to all sleeping types, outstanding motion isolation, excellent heat dissipation, easy to move around

Cons: No white-glove delivery, unimpressive edge support, the shipping charge is deducted from your refund if you choose to return your bed

The Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress is the most comfortable mattress I've slept on. Each night on the Cloud, I fell asleep within minutes and stayed cool through the night. I didn't want to give it up to test the next mattress.

While firmer mattresses aren't generally recommended for side sleepers, the Tempur-Cloud bucks the norm with its outstanding pressure relief. The top layer features CertiPUR-US certified foam designed to cushion your pressure points. The next layer, also Tempur material, is firmer and adapts more slowly to your body for additional pressure relief. Finally, the base foam layer offers support and durability.

The lightweight mattress and easy-to-maneuver duffel bag-like packaging made the setup a snap. The initial foam odor was gone by bedtime.

The Tempur-Pedic Cloud does a great job of dampening motion transfer. Not only did it pass our bowling ball test, but when my wife and dog moved around in the night, I didn't notice.

The Cloud isn't perfect, though. The foam sinks significantly when you sit on the edges, and I felt like I was falling off when lying on the edge.

Tempur-Pedic doesn't offer white-glove delivery for the Cloud. The company deducts $175 from your refund if you decide to return it. And, the 90-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty are the shortest of the beds in our guide.

Save 30% off the price of the Tempur-Cloud when you use the Insider exclusive promo code BI30 at checkout .

Read our full Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress review .

Best mattress for side sleepers with back pain

The combination of pocket springs and memory foam makes the Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress ideal for side sleepers with back pain. The excellent edge support and motion isolation make it great for couples.

Category Product Information Best for All sleeping styles Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Mattress type Hybrid Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 5 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 7 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 7 Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 7 Trial period 100 nights Warranty 10 years Weight 115 pounds Thickness 11 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping and returns White-glove delivery and old mattress removal Yes, $150 Showroom availability Yes , nationwide

Pros: Made of CertiPUR-US certified foam and pocket springs for support and breathability, motion isolation and edge support are ideal for couples, average firmness that will appeal to a broad range of sleepers

Cons: Heavy and hard to move around

I have chronic lower back pain that's aggravated by unsupportive mattresses. Despite this, I rarely experienced back pain during the year I slept on the Leesa Sapira Hybrid .

The mattress is made of pocket springs and four layers of CertiPUR-US certified foam. The top layer is cooling foam, which did its job; I stayed cool while testing.

The next layer is contouring memory foam that offers zoned support and pressure relief. Individually wrapped coils are situated between two core foam support layers.

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid is a good option for couples (though the Birch by Helix is our top choice ) because the average firmness caters to all sleeping styles. The bed has excellent motion isolation and did well in my objective tests and subjective experience. With supportive coils reaching to the peripheries of the mattress, the Leesa Sapira Hybrid also has excellent edge support.

The biggest negative is its weight. I set up the 142-pound king mattress on my own. I wouldn't recommend doing that if you have back pain.

Read our full Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress review .

Best luxury mattress for side sleepers

The Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed is designed for couples with different comfort preferences thanks to the 20 firmness levels independently adjustable on each side.

Category Product Information Best for All sleeping styles Available sizes Twin long, full, queen, king, split king, flextop king, Cal king, split Cal king, flextop Cal king Mattress type Adjustable air Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 20 firmness levels Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 3 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 3 Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 6 Trial period 100 nights Warranty 15 years Weight 80 pounds Thickness 12 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping but return shipping fees apply White-glove delivery and old mattress removal Free with purchase of mattress and base Showroom availability Yes , nationwide

Pros: Automatic air adjustments based on sleeping position, built-in sleep tracker, white-glove delivery included, good edge support, 20 firmness options make it ideal for all sleeping styles

Cons: Poor heat dissipation, poor motion isolation, tough to move

What do you do if you and your partner have different firmness preferences? Get an adjustable airbed. The Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed is the best I've tested with features you won't find in others.

There are 20 firmness options, or "Sleep Numbers." Each side is independently adjustable so you can have a softer experience (my Sleep Number was 35), while your partner chooses something firmer (my wife liked 80).

The adjustable air option in the SleepIQ app (available for iOS and Android ) automatically adjusts the firmness of the 360 i8 Smart Bed as you shift positions to provide you with consistent comfort and pressure relief.

The app also collects data about your sleep habits to give you personalized advice for improving your sleep. However, I found the SleepIQ app's sleep data wasn't as accurate as my Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch , but Tempur-Pedic is constantly making tweaks to improve the app. I noticed minor improvements during the month I tested the bed.

Sleep Number has a team that comes into your home to set up your mattress and ensure it pairs with your phone. The white glove delivery took about 45 minutes.

While I never felt like I would fall off when lying on the edge of the bed, there was significant sinkage when I sat on the edge. Another negative is the motion isolation: It failed my bowling ball test on every firmness setting.

Read our full Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed review .

Best cooling mattress for side sleepers

If you tend to overheat at night, consider the Bear Hybrid Mattress with its cooling Celliant cover.

Category Product Information Best for Side sleepers and hot sleepers Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Mattress type Hybrid, pocket coils and 3 foam layers Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 5 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 4 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 9 Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 5 Trial period 100 nights Warranty 20 years Weight 110 pounds Thickness 14 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping, free returns White-glove delivery and old mattress removal Yes, $100 for white-glove plus $50 for mattress removal Showroom availability 8 locations

Pros: Outstanding heat dissipation, stays cool, made of Greenguard Gold-certified materials, easy to move

Cons: Average edge support, subpar motion isolation, not ideal for couples

Bear mattresses feature covers made of Celliant . Though there aren't studies to back up the company's claim that this material keeps you cool, my objective tests found the Bear Hybrid Mattress does an excellent job of staying cool and dissipating heat.

When I got up in the morning, the surface temperature was among the coolest of the mattresses I've tested. The temperature dropped 13 degrees after two minutes, making it one of the best at dissipating heat.

The Bear Hybrid is our pick for the best mattress for hot sleepers with back pain because the average firmness kept my spine aligned.

The bed is Greenguard Gold certified and made of CertiPUR-US certified foams , meaning it's free of harmful chemicals. The top layer of the Bear Hybrid is gel-infused memory foam followed by a comforting foam and a pressure-relieving transition foam. Next, the pocket springs add breathability and durability, and on the bottom is supportive foam.

The Bear Hybrid is heavy but surprisingly easy to move since it doesn't flop around, making setup a breeze.

The Bear Hybrid may not be a good pick for couples since the edge support is average and the motion isolation is below average, failing our bowling ball test.

Best side sleeper mattress for couples

The Birch Mattress by Helix is made of sustainable, environmentally friendly materials and offers firm and soft comfort options to accommodate several preferences.

Category Product Information Best for All sleeping styles Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Mattress type Hybrid; pocket coils, wool, and latex Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 5 with the recommended topper Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 10 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 5 Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 10 Trial period 100 nights Warranty 25 years Weight 114 pounds Thickness 11 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping, free returns White-glove delivery and old mattress removal Unavailable due to pandemic Showroom availability Yes, nationwide at CB2 locations

Pros: Excellent edge support and motion isolation, topper available for an extra cost offers an ideal feel for side sleepers, Greenguard Gold certified, made of natural materials

Cons: No white-glove delivery, too firm for side sleepers without the topper, topper doesn't attach to the mattress and is slightly smaller than it

We mention that the Leesa Hybrid and Casper Nova Hybrid are good for couples, but the Birch Mattress by Helix is the best overall option with its superior motion isolation and edge support, two features that are important for people sharing a bed.

I repeated my motion transfer test on the Birch four times, and it only failed on the fourth bowling ball drop. It's rare for even good motion-dampening mattresses to make it past two drops. When I lay on the edge of the bed, I didn't feel like I was going to fall off. And when I sat, I felt supported. Couples who are romantically involved will appreciate how easy it is to move around on the Birch and that it's bouncy.

Helix uses eco-friendly materials to make the Greenguard Gold-certified Birch. It's handmade in the US without the use of harsh chemicals. The top two layers are made of organic wool. Next is a layer of Talalay latex. Individually wrapped coils support these layers. Organic wool batting is used for the base to add stability and durability. And the mattress is covered with GOTS-certified organic cotton.

For about $450 , you can add a plush organic latex topper to the Birch. The mattress was much more comfortable for my side-sleeping body with the topper. Unless you are a heavier individual, side sleepers will find the mattress is too firm and uncomfortable. If your partner prefers a firm feel, consider getting the topper for just your half of the bed.

Best mattress for heavy side sleepers

The Big Fig Mattress is constructed for heavier individuals, with firm support and a high weight capacity for the bed and the included foundation.

Category Product Information Best for Heavy individuals, back and stomach sleepers Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Mattress type Hybrid; pocket coils and three foam layers Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 7 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 6 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 6 Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 10 Trial period 120 nights Warranty 20 years Weight 116 pounds Thickness 13 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping, free returns White-glove delivery and old mattress removal $199 + $50 for mattress removal Showroom availability No

Pros: Outstanding edge support, good heat dissipation, sound motion isolation, long warranty, 1,100-pound weight capacity, above-average firmness

Cons: May not be comfortable for lightweight side sleepers, hard to lift and move

The Big Fig Mattress can support 1,100 pounds and comes with a foundation that holds 1,200 pounds. The mattress is firmer than average, allowing heavier side sleepers to sink in enough to keep your spine aligned while still feeling supported.

Setup took some effort since the Big Fig weighs more than most mattresses. I recommend airing the bed out before sleeping on it, as the initial odor took a day to dissipate.

The Big Fig comprises three layers of CertiPUR-US certified foams to promote durability, edge support, and airflow. It gets more durability and support from the individually wrapped coils. And the mattress is covered with a cooling fabric.

Thanks to its exceptional edge support, I felt just as comfortable on the edge of the Big Fig as I did in the middle. Couples will also appreciate the impressive balance of bounce and motion isolation. The motion dampening felt adequate, though it failed our motion transfer test.

Save $400 on the Big Fig Mattress when using the code FRIYAY at checkout.

Other mattresses we tested for side sleepers and recommend

We've tested dozens of mattresses over the years, and there are none that we outright don't recommend. Every mattress we've tested could potentially be a good fit for the right individual. However, here are a few that missed the cut for our guide but that side sleepers might want to consider.

Side sleeper mattresses under $1,100

Nectar Memory Foam : This mattress's 365-night risk-free trial and lifetime warranty are obvious pros. Additionally, it was easy to set up and move around, has great motion isolation and heat dissipation, and is constructed from CertiPUR-US certified foams. The Nectar mattress just wasn't tops in any of our categories. Subjectively, I didn't find it exceptionally comfortable, and the edge support was poor.

Bear Mattress : In a previous version of this guide, the Bear Mattress was the pick for athletes because of its Celliant technology, which is supposed to aid in faster recovery and better temperature regulation . That may be so, but we removed the category because we didn't find it as useful as our current categories. Also, after testing the Bear firsthand, I found it was too firm for side sleeping. Yet, its firmness earned it our pick as the best firm mattress in our guide to the best memory foam mattresses .

Bear Pro Mattress : With its breathable Celliant cover and foam layers, the Bear Pro is terrific for a cool sleep. Setup was effortless, though the mattress experienced some damage in transit. The bed has impressive motion isolation. However, the edge support was poor, and while it's comfortable, it wasn't noteworthy enough to earn a top spot in any of our categories. Read our full review .

Side sleeper mattresses under $2,000

DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress : We named this mattress the best overall pick in our guide to the best beds . So, why isn't it a top pick in any of our side sleeper categories? In my subjective opinion, the DreamCloud Premier just wasn't as comfortable for side sleeping. If I had to rank it, it would be the fourth most comfortable mattress I've slept on behind the Tempur-Pedic Cloud, Leesa Hybrid, and Casper Nova Hybrid. But when you consider all factors — including the 365-night trial and lifetime warranty — this is a superior mattress worth your consideration. Read our full review.

Puffy Lux Hybrid Mattress : The Puffy Lux did a great job keeping my spine aligned while sleeping on my side. It comes with a lifetime warranty, and the motion dampening was impressive. However, the edge support was poor, and the "new bed smell" took days to go away.

Side sleeper mattresses over $2,000

Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress : If our customization pick isn't available or you don't want a Sleep Number mattress, the Solaire is an excellent option. It has 50 firmness options, white-glove delivery, and better edge support than the Sleep Number. It's the mattress my teenager sleeps on. I prefer the Sleep Number because of the automatic adjustable air feature and sleep monitoring. Read our full review .

Purple Hybrid Premier Mattress : We strongly recommend considering the Purple Hybrid Premier if you tend to overheat at night. It has excellent heat dissipation and comes with free white-glove delivery. The patented Purple grid offers outstanding pressure relief. The most significant negatives are it weighs 145 pounds (so don't plan on moving it) and that it failed our motion isolation tests. It comes in three-inch and four-inch-thick grid sizes. I tested both and found they were great for side sleeping, but the four-inch was slightly more comfortable.

For a complete listing of the mattresses we've tested, check out our guide to the best mattresses .

What should side sleepers look for in a mattress?

Side sleeper mattress FAQs

Sleeping on a mattress for many nights in your preferred environment is the only way to know if a mattress is right for you. We consider a long, risk-free trial period your primary consideration when picking a mattress.

Dr. Rebecca Robbins , PhD, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital , suggests trying out several mattresses in person.

Our mattress picks come with sleep trials of at least 90 nights, so you can return your mattress if you find it unsuitable for your preferences.

What types of mattresses are best for side sleepers?

The four main mattress types are hybrid/innerspring, foam, adjustable airbeds, and latex. Each has its positives and negatives, but memory foam, with its body-contouring properties, tends to appeal more to side sleepers.

Here are more details about each mattress type:

Hybrid/innerspring: Featuring metal coils that add durability, airflow, and support, hybrid and innerspring mattresses are hit or miss for side sleepers. Their suitability will depend on the model, but consider a bed with a pillowtop for the added softness that side sleepers typically need.

Foam: Foam mattresses feature layers of viscoelastic memory foam, open-cell foam, or gel-infused foam. The best foam mattresses adjust to the contours of your body to relieve pressure and keep your spine aligned. All-foam mattresses are affordable but tend to trap heat.

Adjustable or airbeds: Adjustable airbeds feature air chambers to which you can add or remove air to fit your comfort needs. Though they're expensive, adjustable mattresses are ideal for couples with different firmness preferences since you can typically adjust the air of the two sides independently.

Latex: Natural latex mattresses are usually eco-friendlier. Look for OEKO-Tex or Greenguard Gold certification. Latex is more responsive than other materials. It quickly contours to your body to relieve your pressure points. Plus, the responsiveness makes it easier to move around. You can also count on a cooler sleep.

Is memory foam good for side sleepers?

The best memory foam mattresses conform to your body's contours to keep your spine aligned and relieve pressure. This benefits side sleepers most. Tempur-Pedic's "Tempur material" is especially good at contouring to your body.

What type of mattress is best for side sleepers, firm or soft?

Dr. Luis Javier Peña-Hernández, a sleep health specialist at the Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Disorders Institute , suggests looking for a not-too-firm mattress. He said the bulk of research points to the benefits of a medium-firm mattress.

Are firm mattresses bad for side sleepers?

Both experts we talked to said medium-firm mattresses are best for side sleepers. Your shoulders and hips don't sink enough on firm mattresses, equating to discomfort.

Yet, if you are a heavier individual, you may still sink into a firm mattress and get the spinal alignment you need.

What if I'm a side sleeper and my partner is not?

Robbins recommended putting a mattress topper on one side of the bed if you and your partner have different comfort preferences. She is also a strong proponent of couples sleeping apart to improve sleep quality.

We recommend an adjustable air bed to independently customize the firmness of each side of the bed. The Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed has 20 firmness options and is our pick for the best adjustable airbed.

Is it bad to sleep on your side?

No. Sleeping on your side may be your best option. You can experience spinal problems when your head is forced to the side with stomach sleeping. And, back sleeping leaves you susceptible to breathing issues and snoring.

When sleeping on your side, you experience several benefits, including reduced risk of back pain , acid reflux , and sleep apnea .

How do you clean a mattress?

Stains on your mattress should be treated as quickly as possible. And you should deep clean your mattress every 3 to 6 months with baking soda and a vacuum. For more details, check out our article on how to clean a mattress .

For more answers to your mattress questions, check out our guide to the best mattresses .

How we test mattresses for side sleepers

I tested all of the mattresses featured in this guide. In addition to sleeping on each bed for at least two weeks, I put each through a series of objective tests. The most important factors to consider when testing a mattress are comfort, edge support, and motion isolation.

Here are some of the test results for the main attributes we tested:

Attribute Casper Nova Hybrid Nest Bedding Robin Hybrid Leesa Sapira Hybrid Tempur-Cloud Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed Bear Hybrid Birch by Helix Big Fig Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 4 5 on one side and 9 on the other 5 6 20 levels 5 7 7 Motion Isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 3 3 (on both sides) 7 7 3 4 10 6 Edge Support (1 awful to 10 best) 6 8 (on both sides) 7 3 6 5 10 10 Heat Dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 8 8 (on both sides) 7 9 3 9 5 6 Trial Period 100 nights 100 nights 100 nights 90 nights 100 nights 100 nights 90 nights 120 nights Warranty 10 years Lifetime 10 years 10 years 15 years 20 years 10 years 20 years

Here are the main attributes we look for and how we test them:

Comfort : This is based on my subjective experience, having tested dozens of mattresses over the years. Side sleepers typically benefit from a softer mattress than other sleeping styles. I considered that when evaluating comfort for this guide. Fortunately, I'm a side sleeper myself, so my subjective comfort played a significant factor here. While sleeping on each mattress, I pay close attention to how firm it is, which sleeping positions my wife and I gravitate to, and if I wake up feeling refreshed or in pain in the morning. I also measure how well it dissipates heat by using a laser thermometer to compare readings before I lay down for at least an hour, as soon as I get up, and two minutes after I get up.

Motion isolation : If you've ever shared a bed with a partner who tosses and turns, you know how vital motion isolation is to getting a good night's sleep. I test this by setting a soda pop can in the middle of the mattress. Then I drop a 15-pound bowling ball from four feet above the bed so that it lands 12 inches from the can. If the can stays upright, the bed has sound motion isolation. If the can falls over, the motion isolation could use some work. In future updates to this guide, watch out for more detailed assessments using a vibration meter.

Edge support: Edge support is essential for feeling comfortable and supported on all parts of the bed. While we are developing an objective test to roll out in future updates to this guide, we currently use a helpful quasi-subjective test. First, I note how much the edge sags as I sit on it to put on my socks and shoes. Secondly, I lay on the very edge of the bed and slowly — and literally — roll off. The edge support is excellent if I can get to a 45-degree angle without falling. Otherwise, it could use some work.

Portability : I look at how heavy the mattress is, if it has handles, and if it flops around when I try to move or rotate it. Also, as a mattress tester who is constantly setting up and rearranging mattresses, I move the bed and rotate it several times throughout the time it's in my possession. My chronic lower back pain serves as a helpful meter for how much effort I'm putting in, though we also look at objective measures like weight.

Trial and warranty : The most foolproof way to know if a mattress is right for you is to sleep on it for an extended period, so a lengthy trial is a must. I look at how long the trial is (100 nights was the median for the mattresses I tested) and hidden costs. Since a bed is a big-ticket item that should last you up to a decade, I look at the warranty length. (Twenty years was the median for the mattresses I tested.)

Setup : Unless a mattress comes with free white-glove delivery, I set up each bed myself. I note how long it takes, how difficult it is, if it comes with special instructions and tools, if there's an initial odor, and if the smell dissipates and the mattress expands by bedtime (always at least 10 hours after setup). I also note whether white-glove delivery is available for a fee.

