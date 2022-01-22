ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cher, Rob Thomas, Adam Lambert and more pay tribute to Meat Loaf

 3 days ago

The music world is mourning the death of "Bat Out of Hell" singer Meat Loaf.

His death was announced in a statement posted on his official Facebook page early Friday morning. A cause of death is unknown at this time.

The singer and actor, born Marvin Lee Aday, sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, appeared in more than 65 movies and won a Grammy in 1994 for "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)."

Among the many stars saluting Meat Loaf on social media was Adam Lambert, who played Eddie -- the character Meat Loaf portrayed in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" -- in the 2016 revival of "Rocky Horror Picture Show."

Other tributes came from Meat's former duet partner Cher, Rob Thomas and Bonnie Tyler who, like Meat Loaf, also recorded hit songs by Jim Steinman.

Here's what the music world is saying about the superstar singer:

Adam Lambert : "A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I'm sure you're singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf"

Cher : "Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did "Dead Ringer". Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day."

Bonnie Tyler: "I am shocked & saddened by the sudden death of Meat Loaf. He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice & stage presence to match & is one of those rare people who truly was a one off talent and personality. Rest In Peace."

﻿﻿Boy George﻿ : "R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood (London)."

Rick Astley : "Meat Loaf. What a legend. Rest in peace - Rick x."

Rob Thomas : "I was sitting in a hotel lobby one evening with friends when a nice woman came over and said 'Loaf would like you to come up to his room' I was taken aback but you gotta go where the loaf tells you to go. I went up to his room and he was sitting on his bed listening to a cassette of my local band, pre Matchbox, Tabitha's Secret. It turned out he had been listening to that since the late 90s and was a big fan and just wanted to connect. It was a surreal and wonderful moment with a legend and I'm thankful for it. #rip Marvin and Long Live Loaf."

