Aerospace & Defense

Agena upper stage

 4 days ago

One sidenote: the revelation of that MOS/PIM capability was rather obscure. I went to some aerospace conference in the early 1990s and there was a contractor flyer for DSP there and I picked it up and on the back were images of earlier DSP satellites, one of which was labeled MOS/PIM....

ULA’s Atlas V launches satellite-inspection mission for Space Force

United Launch Alliance carried out an Atlas V launch Friday with the third pair of GSSAP satellites for the US Space Force. Flying in its never-before-used 511 configuration, Atlas lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:00 PM EST (19:00 UTC) for a lengthy mission that injected the satellites into a near-geostationary orbit.
The War of the Methalox engines...

Agreed totally. I think the reason Blue may have gone for staged combustion is because they thought they could handle it and that it was a necessary long term investment in what they wanted to achieve anyway. Additionally, they were shooting for competing with RD-180 (although I’m not sure if...
New SpaceX Operations Complex at the Cape (Roberts Rd.)

I was specifically discussing production at the rate that the BC facilities seem to have been designed for: more than one a week. It's 24 miles from BC to Brownsville. I just cannot see moving a vertical SH or SS along any feasible roadway. I also can't see moving a horizontal SH along any feasible roadway. A horizontal SH is 9 m wide and more than 9 m tall in addition to being 70 m long. This is bigger than an Airbus 380 fuselage.
Starship-Enabled Extrasolar Missions

Also, your equation is wrong. You take each term to the fourth power BEFORE differencing them. And we can use brightness as a stand-in for effective temperature, here. Thanks for the correction on the equation. But I don't think that helps you. Either way, your spacecraft is going to vaporize...
Superheavy landing mechanism

"But it wastes fuel" is exactly the argument that we heard against F9 reuse in the first place. Yes, the maximum payload-to-orbit with a chemical rocket comes from spending every possible drop of fuel on dV. By now it should be clear that this isn't really the point. Elon says...
Arianespace CEO Urges Europe To Mull Manned Spaceflights

Oh for crying out loud, don't waste my tax money on something as stupid as manned spaceflight...... If you do insist on having European astronauts as part of some kind of pointless geopolitical appendage waving, just buy it commercially. That's like saying Europe shouldn't invest in making aircraft 'cause we...
Expedition 66 Thread

SpaceX Cargo Dragon Undocks from Station for Monday Splashdown. A SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft undocked from the International Docking Adapter on the station’s space-facing port of the Harmony module at 10:40 a.m. EST. Dragon will now fire its thrusters to move a safe distance from the space station. Controllers...
Cargo Dragon set to return to Earth, bringing CRS-24 mission to a close

After a month-long stay at the International Space Station, NASA and SpaceX are ready to support the return of the CRS-24 Cargo Dragon back to Earth. Ground controllers commanded the undocking of the Dragon spacecraft from the Harmony module’s zenith – or space-facing – port at 10:35 AM EST (15:35 UTC) on Sunday, January 23.
Arianespace launch schedule

Returning airline traffic boosts Viasat and Intelsat financials [dated Aug. 5]. The company said the first ViaSat-3 satellite, which will cover the Americas, has been delivered to Boeing for final spacecraft integration and testing, ahead of a launch in the first or second quarter of 2022. A second ViaSat-3, for...
Apollo Block 0

I was reading through the excellent L2 thread Saturn Launch Vehicle - Hi Res Images and came across the attached document from late 1963. It directly relates to this discussion. It seems as if NASA intended to fly a complete Block I CSM on the Saturn I. The obvious caveat was fuel and consumables. Mission duration was to be limited to three days and thus quite a bit of consumables could be off loaded to save weight. In addition, the document states that only 1300 lbs. of propellent would be carried, presumably just enough to perform the deorbit burn with perhaps a tiny bit to spare. Pages A-5, A-6, and table A-7 give the details. Given this, it seems as if there never would have been a "Block 0" Apollo.
What Would a RocketLab Crewed Vehicle/Mission Look Like?

Interesting quote from Peter Beck on the possibility of human spaceflight:. I would say that, at this point in time, there's really only one customer for human spaceflight and that is NASA. I'd like to see more customers come online before…we certainly won't commit to a capsule design until we see more than one customer.
Flight crew assignments

Agreements on “cross” flights to the ISS, Anna Kikina is planned to be included in the main crew of the Crew Dragon spacecraft. Instead, NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio joined the main crew of #SoyuzMS22 spacecraft. Regular. Senior Member. Posts: 3032. Liked: 1921. Likes Given: 241. « Reply #3501...
SpaceX F9 : Starlink Group 4-6 : KSC LC-39A : 18/19 January 2022

(49.85 kB, 1280x720 - viewed 86 times.) Akin's Laws of Spacecraft Design #1: Engineering is done with numbers. Analysis without numbers is only an opinion. (57.74 kB, 1280x720 - viewed 86 times.) (63.08 kB, 1280x720 - viewed 90 times.) (52 kB, 1280x720 - viewed 86 times.) Akin's Laws of Spacecraft...
SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

With all the high tech accomplishments going on in Boca Chica, seeing the Porta-Potty wall get taken out by the nitrogen tsunami really entertained the juvenile part of my brain today. Check out StevenOBrien's post on the update thread:. Many thanks to LabPadre for having a remote camera going, and...
The Conversation U.S.

Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front traveling horizontally at over 650 miles an hour as it spread outward. NASA’s James Garvin, chief scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center, told NPR the space agency estimated the blast...
SCIENCE
AFP

Seven injured in US F-35 incident in South China Sea

Seven US sailors were injured Monday in a Navy F-35C fighter "landing mishap" on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea, the Navy said. The accident occurred while the F-35C Lightning II, a stealth combat aircraft, was attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson during routine flight operations, the US Pacific Fleet said in a statement. The pilot of the aircraft was in stable condition after ejecting and being rescued by a helicopter. Seven sailors were injured, three of whom were evacuated to Manila, Philippines for treatment, where their condition was listed as stable.
MILITARY

