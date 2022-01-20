ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Top 5 things to remember when filing income tax returns in 2022

WASHINGTON — With filing season beginning January 24, the Internal Revenue Service reminded taxpayers about several key items to keep in mind when filing their federal income tax returns this year. Given the unprecedented circumstances around the pandemic and unique challenges for this tax season, the IRS offers...

CBS DFW

Here's how long it will take to get your tax refund in 2022

Three-quarters of all Americans get an annual tax refund from the IRS, which often is a family's biggest check of the year. But as this tax season opens on January 24, taxpayers could see a repeat of last year's snarls in processing, when about 30 million taxpayers had their returns — and refunds — held up by the IRS.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNET

IRS child tax credit: Here's how to get the rest of your money

Tax season is now in full swing -- that means you can now submit your tax return to the IRS. Jan. 24 also marks the first chance that parents have to claim the rest of their expanded child tax credit money. Monthly payments ended in December, but there's still more money to come from the enhanced credit. When you file your 2021 tax return, you'll be able to claim any child tax credit money you haven't yet received -- at least half, or more if you opted out of advance payments or had a new baby later in 2021.
INCOME TAX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Revenue Dept. Offers Free Tax Filing Online

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tax season is here. It’s time to get ready to file those federal income taxes. The IRS is warning it could be a difficult tax season because of a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and less funding from Congress. The deadline is extended again this year. The IRS wants your taxes filed by April 18. For state taxes, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers about the free website for filing. MyPath offers options for filing, making payments and access to other services. You can find that website by clicking here. Eligible Pennsylvanians can also apply for rebates on their rent or property taxes. The state’s Revenue Department just opened up applications. The program is designed to help older Pennsylvanians, widows, widowers and adults with disabilities. You may qualify for rebates worth hundreds of dollars. To find more information on that, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
moodyonthemarket.com

Individual State Income Tax Filing Begins Today

Michigan’s individual income tax filing season officially begins today, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Michiganders can start filing their 2021 tax year state individual income tax returns online or by mailing paper forms and supporting paperwork through the U.S. Postal Service. All individual income tax returns must be e-filed or postmarked by Monday, April 18, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Miami

Monday Marks First Day You Can Begin Filing Your Federal Tax Return

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Americans can start filing their taxes on Monday, but some people may be waiting longer than expected for their refund. Around 30 million taxpayers had their refunds delayed last year because of pandemic-related issues and the IRS is still playing catchup. The treasury department is warning of more delays again this year. What are some of the reasons for the delays? “Well first of all, if your information doesn’t match on the IRS that could lead to problems,” said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer with Jackson Hewitt. He said the expanded child credit is also a potential pitfall. Most...
INCOME TAX
