Meet Martha! Martha is a beautiful older lady who is ready to start the next chapter of her life. She absolutely loves food and isn’t shy about asking for it! She is sweet and affectionate with her people, but can be a bit timid at first when she’s adjusting to new environments. Like most of us, she struggles with change so she’s looking for a consistent and mellow home where she can get used to her new routine. We don’t have a lot of information about her past so her new family will need to be willing to learn things about her as she warms up to her new space.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO