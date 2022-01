Where it all began! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell returned to the place where they fell in love one year after their journey was captured on season 25 of The Bachelor. “Back at it and going somewhere super special this week,” Kirkconnell, 25, captioned a sweet Instagram photo of the pair on Wednesday, January 19, during a couple’s getaway to Pennsylvania. That same day, James, 30, confirmed that they had arrived at Nemacolin, where their reality TV romance was filmed.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO