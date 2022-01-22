ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch UFC 270 Tonight: Stream Ngannou vs. Gane’s Heavyweight Title Fight!

By Timothy Beck Werth
 6 days ago
The first UFC fight night of 2022 is finally here. On Saturday, January 22, UFC will return with a highly anticipated Heavyweight Title fight between Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane. UFC 270 will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and the earliest preliminaries will start at 6:15 p.m. EST. The main event is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST.

If you want to livestream UFC 270 when it takes place tonight, then there’s only one option for streaming the fights: ESPN+ and the official UFC 270 pay-per-view event. We’ve got all of the information you need to watch UFC 270 live, so keep scrolling to find out how to get ready for the fight. If you don’t want to purchase the PPV, you can check for live results and highlights on the official UFC website .

UFC 271, Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2, Middleweight Championship, is also right around the corner, and it’s scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 12. Check out our guide to watching UFC fights to make sure you’re ready for all of the upcoming fights.

How To Watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane

Once upon a time, you had to order pay-per-view events by calling up a phone number you found through your TV programming guide. In the streaming era, you can unlock access to exclusive PPV events with a couple of clicks. Unfortunately, PPV hasn’t gotten any cheaper, and for UFC fans specifically, it’s actually gotten more expensive in 2022. The latest UFC event, UFC 270 featuring Ngannou vs. Gane, will cost you $74.99 (about $5 more than recent UFC events), and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription.

You have a few different options for watching the fight online tonight:


If you’re in Los Angeles and interested in watching the fight in person, there are still last-minute UFC 270 tickets available. As of Saturday, January 22, the cheapest tickets were priced between $161-$184 via ticket retailers like Vivid Seats and Seat Geek .

Can You Watch UFC 270 for Free?

Sports fans who are trying to watch UFC 270 for free are out of luck, unless a friend has invited you to a PPV watch party. We know that many sports fans go searching through sites like Reddit hoping to find free links, but we always recommend paying for the real thing. Do you really want to wade through an avalanche of sketchy pop-ups for a weak livestream that could cut out or freeze right in the middle of the action? And, of course, these kinds of pirate broadcasts are illegal.

Since ESPN+ doesn’t have a free trial, and since UFC 270 is only available via PPV, you don’t have any options for watching the event for free online. However, there is a simple way to watch UFC 270 without paying almost $100 for the PPV event.

The UFC website lets you search for local bars broadcasting the PPV event . You’ll probably need to order a beer and some chicken wings, but that’s definitely going to be your cheapest option for watching Ngannou vs. Gane.

A Guide to ESPN+ Membership Plans

As mentioned above, in order to watch UFC 270 online you’ll need an ESPN+ membership and access to the UFC 270 PPV event. If you only want ESPN+ for this specific event, then we recommend signing up for the 1-month ESPN+ membership for $6.99 (we also recommend setting a calendar reminder to cancel your subscription in 29 days). The Disney+ and ESPN+ websites will always try to push you into signing up for a bundle, so you have to look closely for the tiny link that reads, “ Subscribe to ESPN+ only “.  You can also sign up for an annual membership for $69.99.

The Disney Bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ starts at just $13.99/month (for ad-supported Hulu) or$19.99/month (ad-free Hulu). The UFC livestream will still cost $74.99, bringing the total price up to $88.98 or $94.98 respectively. A full-year subscription to the Disney bundle is the cheapest option in the long run — $79.99/year.

There are a lot of great reasons to opt into the Disney bundle. With Disney+ you can watch your favorite Marvel and Star Wars movies as well as new shows like Moon Knight and The Book of Boba Fett . Your new Hulu subscription will also let you stay caught up on your favorite TV shows and tons of free movies. When we compared the best streaming services , the Disney bundle was one of our top recommendations.


Buy: Get Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ Starting at $13.99/Month

Who Is Favored To Win UFC 270? Ngannou vs. Gane Odds

The headline event of UFC 270 is Ngannou vs. Gane. Ciryl Gane is the undefeated heavyweight interim champion with an impressive 10-0 record. But if anyone can make Gane 10-1, it’s competitor Francis Ngannou, nicknamed “The Predator”. Ngannou is famous for registering the hardest punch ever recorded by the UFC Performance Institute, and he has a reputation for knocking out his opponents. UFC fans are expecting an exciting matchup.

As of Saturday, January 22, the challenger Gane is the favorite to win, according to the odds listed on the UFC website . Online sports betting apps, oddsmakers and the UFC have Gane as the -145 favorite to win and the reigning champ Ngannou as the +125 underdog.

What’s Included in UFC 270 PPV: The Full Fight Card

The Ngannou vs Gane fight is the headline event of UFC 270, which will also include four other fights including the Flyweight Title Bout. Both the Heavyweight and Flyweight championship fights are scheduled for five rounds; the other fights will each have three rounds. Here’s the full fight card* for UFC 270:

  • Heavyweight Title Bout: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane
  • Flyweight Title Bout: Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
  • Welterweight Bout: Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho
  • Bantamweight Bout: Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov
  • Welterweight Bout: Michael Morales vs. Treven Giles

*Previously, Rodolfo Vieira and Wellington Turman were set to face off in a Middleweight fight.

Can You Watch the Ngannou vs. Gane Fight on TV?

Yes and no. No TV channel or cable TV alternative will air UFC 270, and as we explained above, you’ll have to pay for both an ESPN+ subscription and the UFC 270 PPV in order to watch the action. That being said, any smart TV will make it simple enough to watch the ESPN+ broadcast on your TV (or any compatible smartphone or tablet). Virtually every TV made in the past few years is a smart TV, but if you don’t have access to ESPN+ on yours, then you’ll need a streaming device like Roku or the Fire TV Stick.

The Fire TV Stick is probably the most straightforward option, as you simply plug it into your TV’s HDMI port. It’s as simple as inserting a USB stick into your computer. Fire TV Sticks are currently 50% off via Amazon Prime, and you can turn your TV into a smart TV for just $19.99.

Buy: Amazon Fire TV Stick $19.99 (orig. $39.99) 50% OFF

