How Rich Is Jason Bateman?

You may be wondering how much Jason Bateman, who played financial advisor Marty Byrde on the show “Ozark,” is worth. Celebrity Net Worth has his total net worth pegged at $30 million.

Bateman won Screen Actors Guild awards in 2019 and 2021 for the role. And in 2020, he won an Emmy for directing the episode titled “Reparations.”

The multitalented actor got his start in a recurring role on “Little House on the Prairie” after appearing in a cereal commercial at age 11. He later played on Silver Spoons from 1982 to 1984, where he stole the spotlight as star Ricky Schroder’s best friend. NBC later gave him his own hit show, “It’s Your Move.”

After a few TV and film flops, Bateman still managed to escape many of the traps of child stars to get a role on the comedy “Arrested Development.” He went on to star in several feature films, including “Horrible Bosses” and “Horrible Bosses 2.” He also starred as a voice actor in the lead role of Nick Wilde in “Zootopia.”

Bateman earned up to $100,000 per episode for “Arrested Development,” according to CelebAnswers. He earned up to $300,000 per episode for “Ozark,” which was roughly $3 million annually.

In 2013, Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, purchased a $3 million Beverly Hills property that had been the longtime residence of Ernest Borgnine. After completing extensive renovations, Anka and Bateman also purchased the property next door for $2 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

