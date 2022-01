Rafael Nadal is through to his seventh Australian Open semi-final and the 36th at Majors in a career. Rafa had to dig deep against the young Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, prevailing 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in four hours and eight minutes to remain on the course towards the 21st Major crown.

TENNIS ・ 15 HOURS AGO