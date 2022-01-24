ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEIoI_0ds2wIUr00

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68.

The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer , a diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. He was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), a common version of non-Hodgkin lymphoma which is aggressive but potentially curable, according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation .

Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor died "peacefully" Friday, citing "complications from cancer" as the cause of death.

MORE: In Memoriam: Notable people who died in 2022

The legendary comic, whose career spanned more than 30 years, was a mainstay of the '80s stand-up scene, making his "Tonight Show" debut with comedy career kingmaker Johnny Carson in 1984.

The second youngest of 11 children, the St. Paul, Minnesota, native mined his formative early years into Emmy gold, with the Saturday morning cartoon "Life with Louie," which debuted on Fox in 1995 and ran for three seasons. He won two Daytime Emmys in the outstanding performer in an animated program category for his efforts.

A veteran of numerous comedy specials, Anderson's self-deprecating humor was a staple of his act, in which he often joked about his weight. His stand-up career led him to Hollywood, where he was cast opposite Bronson Pinchot in the pilot of the series which ultimately became the ABC hit "Perfect Strangers" in 1985. He was replaced by Mark-Linn Baker.

Anderson appeared in big screen roles as well, appearing in a small role in 1986's "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," and later in a large supporting role as an ambitious burger flipper in the 1988 Eddie Murphy-starring blockbuster "Coming To America."

Anderson later became the host of a reboot of "Family Feud" from 1999 to 2002 and, from 2003 to 2012, he starred in his own Las Vegas show, "Louie Anderson: Larger Than Life," which played at various venues.

In 2016, he was cast as Christine Baskets, the mother to Zach Galifianakis' dual role as twin brothers in FX's comedy "Baskets." He won an outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series Emmy for his role. On his website , Anderson recalled, "It felt like it was divine intervention when I got the call to be on the show, that somehow my mom, from the great beyond, was finally getting herself into show business where she truly belonged in the first place."

Anderson was also a bestselling author of four books, including "Dear Dad – Letters From An Adult Child"; the comedic self-help books, "Good­bye Jumbo…Hello Cruel World" and "The F Word: How To Survive Your Family"; as well as his most recent book, "Hey Mom," in which he caught his late mother up on his successes she didn't live to see.

He is survived by his two sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson.

Comments / 8

Maribel Gonzalez
22h ago

will be missed loved his character n cherish his jokes n yes he was larger than life will miss him grew up watching him

Reply
2
Related
Distractify

Comedian Louie Anderson Has Built an Impressive Nest Egg Over the Years

Building a substantial career in Hollywood as a comedian is no easy feat. Aside from the prerequisite of being funny, being able to connect with audiences is key for lasting success. Louie Anderson has always been able to sustain his career. From his work in 1988 classic Coming to America to his role in the TV series Twenties as Maurice, Louie is the gift that keeps on giving.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Actor Louie Anderson Hospitalized in Las Vegas With Lymphoma

Actor Louie Anderson was hospitalized recently as he underwent treatment for cancer, his representative told the Daily Mail. “'Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for DLBCL Diffuse large B cell lymphoma,” the statement read. “He is resting comfortably.” Anderson’s form of lymphoma is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, and has been regarded as “potentially curable.” It was not clear when Anderson was diagnosed with the disease or when he was admitted to the hospital. The disclosure came a year after Anderson revealed he lost more than 40 pounds through intermittent fasting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
darkhorizons.com

R.I.P. Louie Anderson

Emmy-winning comedian and game show host Louie Anderson has died at the age of 68. Anderson passed away in Las Vegas Friday morning after entering a hospital earlier this week for treatment of diffuse large B cell lymphoma. Along with a long-running stand-up comedy career, Anderson also appeared in films...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Hollywood Reporter

Wesley Snipes, Henry Winkler, Michael McKean, George Wallace Remember Louie Anderson: “Heaven Has a Hell of an Open Mic Night Goin’ Right About Now”

Hollywood is paying tribute to Louie Anderson, the iconic stand-up comedian who died on Friday at 68. The comic, game show host and Emmy-winning actor and author, who memorably starred as Christine Baskets, the mother to Zach Galifianakis’ character in the FX series Baskets, died in a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer. He had been undergoing treatment for a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. “We are so deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Louie Anderson,” said FX in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “For four wonderful seasons, Louie graced us and fans of Baskets with...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louie Anderson
Person
Johnny Carson
Person
Glenn Schwartz
Person
Bronson Pinchot
Person
Zach Galifianakis
TVLine

Louie Anderson Dies: Emmy Winner for Baskets and Family Feud Host Was 68

Louie Anderson, the stand-up comedian, game show host and Emmy-winning actor, has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer. Anderson was previously diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. As Anderson’s publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed to our sister site Deadline, the actor died Friday morning at a Las Vegas hospital where he’d been getting treatment. Fellow comedian Pauly Shore tweeted Jan. 20 that he had visited Anderson to say his goodbyes. “He’s still with us, but keep him in your prayers,” he said. Most recently, Anderson co-starred opposite Zach Galifianakis in the FX comedy Baskets, on which he...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Iconic Comedian Louie Anderson Battling Lymphoma, Hospitalized For Cancer Treatment Days After Good Friend Bob Saget's Death

Louie Anderson is currently in a hospital getting cancer treatment after being diagnosed with Lymphoma. According to reports, the 68-year-old Coming To America star is being treated for Diffuse large B-cell Lymphoma at an undisclosed hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. The news comes just days after fellow comedian Bob Saget's...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Stand Up Comedy#Cancer Research#Abc
Vanity Fair

Louie Anderson, Emmy-Winning Actor and Stand-Up Comic, Has Died at 68

Louie Anderson, a beloved stand-up comic, TV host, and Emmy-winning actor, died on Friday morning at the age of 68. Anderson passed away in a Las Vegas hospital where he had been receiving treatment for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a form of cancer, his longtime publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed to Deadline.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hollywood Mourns Louie Anderson: ‘One of Comedy’s Greatest Gifts’

After news broke that “Baskets” star Louie Anderson died Friday morning, celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of the Emmy-winning comedian. Anderson, who started the 1990s cartoon series “Life With Louie” and appeared in “Coming to America” and “Search Party,” was also a Las Vegas comedy staple, with his stand-up show “Louie: Larger Than Life” running from 2003 to 2012. Michael McKean took to Twitter to honor Anderson and his work in “Baskets” alongside Zach Galifianakis. “Baskets was such a phenomenal “second act” for Louie Anderson,” McKean wrote. “I wish he’d gotten a third. RIP.” Baskets was such a...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Zach Galifianakis Pays Loving Tribute To Baskets Co-Star Louie Anderson After His Death

Sadly, Hollywood and the world as a whole have said goodbye to a number of legends over the past few weeks. Many are still feeling the pain that was losing Betty White just shy of her 100th birthday and, now, the comedy world has lost another great in Louie Anderson. Celebrities who have worked and/or had experiences with him have shared touching tributes to the talented comedian following his death at the age of 68 last week. Now, Anderson’s Baskets co-star, Zach Galifianakis, has shared some loving words of his own for his departed friend.
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

RIP: Louie Anderson, a Family Man to the End

And the laughter stopped. Louie Anderson, the larger-than-life stand-up comedian and actor, died on January 21 in Las Vegas at the way-too-young age of 68. Here’s why he was one of the greats. Anderson spent much of his life career talking about family. He addressed family – his troubled...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Louie Anderson Turned His Pain Into Laughter so That We Could All Cope With Family Dysfunction

Many of us first saw Louie Anderson on screen as a flower delivery man in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” a cameo role that comes late in the 1986 movie. But the first time he made an impression on me was in the late 1980s, when Anderson would fill in for Joan Rivers on her short-lived Fox talker “The Late Show.” He was funny, he was engaging and brought a real personality and humanity when he would show up to guest host. Years later, I asked him about that experience. “When I came to Los Angeles, I had three goals: Do the...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

A Comedy Great Is Gone! What We Know About Louie Anderson's Cause of Death

Louie Anderson could seemingly do it all. He started his entertainment career as an acclaimed stand-up comedian. Then he moved to acting, performing in such notable projects as Coming to America and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. He created and starred in the cartoon Life with Louie, which won an Emmy Award. He then transitioned into hosting, helming Family Feud for four years. And he was continuing to surprise late into his career, starring in the show Baskets as the lead character’s mother, a performance that earned him another Emmy. Unfortunately, that illustrious life was cut short, when Louie Anderson died on Jan. 21, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: Louie Anderson Helped Make ‘Baskets’ a Selfless TV Treasure

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
GMA

GMA

33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy