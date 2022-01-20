Stowe Derby

Global professional services provider EY has joined Athletes Unlimited’s sponsor roster for the league’s first two sport seasons in 2022, starting with its inaugural basketball campaign, which tips off in Las Vegas on Jan. 26. WNBA star Natasha Cloud and a number of other current and former professional players will take the court for the 30-game season, which will be broadcast across Fox and CBS. Baden Sports has also signed on as a basketball sponsor, serving as the sport’s official ball provider. Athletes Unlimited declined to disclose financial terms of the sponsorships. As part of their deal, which extends through the league’s softball season...

BASKETBALL ・ 12 HOURS AGO