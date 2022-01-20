ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Stowe Derby

By File photo
vtcng.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stowe Derby is back. One of the...

www.vtcng.com

cortlandstandard.net

Scouts enjoy the day at Pinewood Derby

The noisy lobby of the American Legion Post 465 in Homer fell silent Saturday as four cars sped. down the Pinewood Derby tracks at Cubmaster Quentin Gile’s command. One of the cars belonged to Amber Hotto’s 4-year-old Scout, Bruce Thanvette. “It’s our first time here,” Hotto said. “It’s...
HOMER, NY
laconianh.gov

Lakes Region Sled Dog Derby

The Lakes Region Sled Dog Club's Championship Sled Dog Derby is tentatively scheduled for February 11 - 13, 2022. Please check their website for updates and more information.
ANIMALS
derbyinformer.com

Derby continues dominance in the pool

Derby swim and dive dominated in the pool with a first-place finish in the Derby Invitational on Jan. 18 and followed it up in the Maize Invitational and Campus meet on Jan. 21. Using two separate teams, the Panthers took first at Maize and third at Campus. In its only...
DERBY, KS
#The Stowe Derby
vtcng.com

Gar Anderson

Stowe Winter Carnival marks 47 years: Gar Anderson, who led its revival, dies. Gar Anderson died on Dec. 30. He leaves a legacy of many contributions to Stowe. The 1975 winter carnival was a success and Anderson would go on to lead the winter carnival for quite a few years.
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Athletes Unlimited Adds EY Sponsorship Ahead of Basketball Debut

Global professional services provider EY has joined Athletes Unlimited’s sponsor roster for the league’s first two sport seasons in 2022, starting with its inaugural basketball campaign, which tips off in Las Vegas on Jan. 26. WNBA star Natasha Cloud and a number of other current and former professional players will take the court for the 30-game season, which will be broadcast across Fox and CBS. Baden Sports has also signed on as a basketball sponsor, serving as the sport’s official ball provider. Athletes Unlimited declined to disclose financial terms of the sponsorships. As part of their deal, which extends through the league’s softball season...
BASKETBALL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City coach optimistic Facundo Torres can ‘make a difference’

Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja wants incoming player Facundo Torres to hit the ground running, but he remains wary about the player needing time to adapt. “First he’s very technical, I think fans will see a player who has a lot of creativity,” said Pareja during Tuesday’s media availability at Osceola Heritage Park. “His fitness and his generosity with the team are remarkable, too. He’s a ...
ORLANDO, FL
Reuters

Sydney Olympics rings champion Csollany dead at 51

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci led the tributes to 2000 Sydney Olympics rings champion Szilveszter Csollany, who died on Monday aged 51. Hungarian media said he had been hospitalised in December due to COVID-19 and had spent weeks on a ventilator.
WORLD
golfmagic.com

Amateur golfer commits cardinal sin, ends up SMASHING his face

Question: how confident are you in your short game?. If the answer is yes then presumably you're happy taking on ridiculously hard shots if you are short-sighted. No green to work with? Water looming? Perhaps a bunker in the way? Fair enough if those dangers simply do not bother you.
GOLF

