Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack

By Jacob Fischler
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 4 days ago
(Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

New federal powers are needed to prevent major energy disruptions like the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that left the East Coast short of gas at the pumps for days, the chairman of the federal commission overseeing energy and some U.S. House Democrats said Wednesday.

A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee discussed a proposal by Rep. Bobby Rush, (D-Ill.), that would give the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission the power to impose basic standards for natural gas pipeline reliability and security. Such standards don’t now exist.

Members of the House panel aimed to address a joint report from FERC and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation following a devastating Texas winter storm in 2021 that also showed how pipelines can fail.

The report recommended a single federal agency be responsible for ensuring pipeline reliability, full committee Chairman Frank Pallone, (D-N.J.), said. He praised Rush “for taking those recommendations seriously.”

The Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, when Russian hackers shut down a key pipeline owned by Colonial Pipeline of Alpharetta, Ga., affected a conduit for gasoline to 17 states in the South and East and the District of Columbia. Shortages and panic buying ensued.

“As some recent high-profile events have proven, disruption to our energy supplies has some dire consequences,” Rep. Mike Doyle, (D-Pa.), said. “And the need for reliability is only going to increase as we see more extreme weather events and the proliferation of cyberattacks.”

FERC can enforce reliability standards regarding electricity delivery and other matters, but lacks such authorities when it comes to regulating pipelines.

“Lack of mandatory reliability standards, especially for natural gas pipelines, poses a risk to the reliability of the bulk power system to the interdependency of our nation’s gas electric infrastructure,” FERC Chairman Richard Glick told the panel.

Republicans oppose FERC expansion

Republican members of the panel opposed the bill expanding FERC’s reach.

“The topic of this hearing is completely off base, out of touch with the realities facing Americans today,” said Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, who is the ranking Republican on the subcommittee. “This bill would dramatically expand FERC, transforming a relatively tiny agency into a behemoth with regulatory powers over America’s energy system.”

Rep. Kurt Schrader, a moderate Democrat from Oregon, also appeared skeptical. Schrader asked Glick if reliability problems have increased in recent years, and whether the industry was not doing its due diligence.

When Glick said he didn’t have evidence of either, Schrader said that was important to know before imposing more regulations.

“If we need to change the regulatory framework, it would be, I assume, because we’re having more problems,” Schrader said.

Republicans also said Congress and federal agencies should be focused on lowering the cost of fossil fuels, not expanding the role of FERC.

“Instead of discussing the creation of a new level of bureaucracy for pipelines, we should be fighting the current energy crisis,” Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, (R-Ga.), said.

“My Democratic colleagues have spent over a year now conducting an all-out assault on reliable and affordable fossil fuels and the infrastructure needed to transport these vital resources to market,” Rep. Bill Johnson, (R-Ohio), said.

Energy Deputy Secretary David M. Turk said the administration believes energy prices are too high.

But he attributed the price hikes to the general disruptions in the economy caused by the pandemic, not — as Republicans alleged — because of the administration’s energy policies.

“Prices are too high right now,” Turk said. “COVID has thrown the supply and demand for oil and gas out of whack and we’re suffering from — we’ve got a near-term problem. It’s not caused by pipelines or other things. It’s caused by COVID and we’re trying to deal with that.”

Reliability of the electric grid is related to energy costs, Rep. Diana DeGette, (D-Colo.), and Glick said. Prices spike during outages, they said, including during the Texas winter storm. A more reliable grid would provide more stable pricing, they said.

Florida Democrat Kathy Castor said the impact on prices is nationwide. California residents paid 30 times normal rates and Minnesota ratepayers paid an extra $800 million last year during gas spot price increases during the Texas outage, she said.

Line 5 questions

Republicans were particularly critical of President Joe Biden’s actions on pipelines.

Biden cancelled the XL Keystone pipeline that was planned to transport crude oil from Canada to a connection in Nebraska.

Upton and Ohio Republican Bob Latta asked about the Line 5 pipeline, an oil transport system that traverses Michigan and Wisconsin. Michigan has sued the line’s operator, Canadian energy company Enbridge, to halt operations because of danger of leaking in the Straits of Mackinac.

Turk told Latta he had not been involved in discussions over a potential closure of the line.

Comments / 0

iowa.media

SWANSON: CO2 Pipeline Scam

Governor Reynolds has come out on the side of the CO2 pipelines, 3 of them now, trying to criss-cross Iowa on thousands of acres of farm land. Iowans have submitted such massive amounts of formal objections that the Iowa Utilities Board told me their staff can’t keep up and are posting objections in “batches” instead of individually. Even many Supervisor Boards or individual Supervisors have also filed formal objections.
IOWA STATE
tpr.org

Texas pipeline company walks back threat to cut off gas to power plants

After threatening to cut off fuel to roughly a third of the power plants owned by Texas’ biggest power generator, a major pipeline company said Thursday it will continue selling natural gas to the plants through the end of March. But the companies have still not resolved their underlying financial dispute stemming from last February’s deadly winter storm.
TEXAS STATE
spglobal.com

Anti-gas policy exposes US to risk of energy crisis – pipeline association CEO

Federal, state and local natural gas policy is compounding with years of pipeline opposition and creating risk for U.S. homes and businesses, Interstate Natural Gas Association of America CEO Amy Andryszak said. Source: esemelwe/E+ via Getty Images. The trajectory of U.S. energy policy threatens to raise fuel prices, throttle renewable...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Oil nears $87 after Keystone Pipeline canceled one year ago

Joe Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021, and within hours the new president could not wait to sign a slew of executive orders. Yet the one that has set the tone for his presidency and perhaps laid the groundwork for his plunging popularity and surging inflation was canceling the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Court may back Mountain Valley pipeline, despite NEPA fight

A federal appeals court yesterday appeared ready to uphold an approval to extend the controversial Mountain Valley pipeline. During virtual arguments yesterday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit appeared skeptical of green groups’ claims that energy regulators had failed to take a hard look at the environmental impact of building the Southgate extension connecting the natural gas pipeline to North Carolina.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Cheney challenger wins big in Wyoming GOP activists' straw poll

Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary candidate endorsed by former President Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), won a straw poll held by Wyoming Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, per the Casper Star Tribune. Why it matters: Hageman won 59 votes, while Cheney only amassed six, according to the...
WYOMING STATE
Kansas Reflector

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
