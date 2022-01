Smart home cleaning has proven to play a major role in the advancement of technology. With everyone leading such busy lives, it has become imperative to find new ways to automate mundane tasks– so that we can ultimately become more productive. Since the invention of the first domestic electric vacuum cleaner that was built in 1905, we have come a long way in smart home cleaning. It seems that new technology is constantly trying to answer the question of “How can we work smarter, and not harder?”

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO