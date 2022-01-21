The Househunter: Three Storey Two Bedroom Home

As this has been a week full of room inspiration and analysis I thought today we might just take the time to have a look at the kind of property that we don’t normally get to see that often. This is an award-winning newly built wooden house that offers flexible living...
On December 15, 2021, a seller has sold a property built in 1958 located on 5 High Plains Road in Shelton. It went for $325,000, or $201 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 13,504 square-foot lot.
NEW SITE BUILT CONSTRUCTION IN TROUTMAN ON BEAUTIFUL WOODED LOT! Brand new ranch/ farm house style home with upgrades galore! Home features an open floor plan with HUGE drop zone off garage entrance. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet storage, island with room for seating, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and walk in pantry. Large sunroom with sliding door to access back concrete patio and private, large backyard. Septic design includes room for future pool. Master suite boasts large walk in closet, double sink quartz vanity with tile shower walls and flooring. Features two additional bedrooms, hall bathroom with tile flooring and quartz countertops. Many upgraded builder features as well as engineered vinyl plank flooring through main body of home. Situated perfectly in the countryside of Troutman on quiet road, while still minutes from I77 & the heart of downtown Troutman.
Welcome to Mayberry Hills community in Moneta. Your well maintained highly sought after 1600 sq ft one level living patio home awaits you. It's all about convenience. No exterior maintenance and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and an athletic club. Medical facilities, post office, grocery store, banks, and library within very short driving distance. The floor plan is perfect with open kitchen and great room and walk in pantry. Granite countertops and black/stainless steel appliances add beauty to the kitchen. Spacious master bedroom has walk-in shower and walk-in closet. LED lighting throughout the home.
Custom, NEW CONSTRUCTION, 3BR-2.5BA home located in a well maintained area with NO HOA! This home offers many charming features that you and your family have been looking for in a NEW CONSTRUCTION home. Large kitchen with granite tops, gleaming cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless steel electric appliances and island; living room open to kitchen, dining room and flex office space offered on the main level. Second floor presents 3 large bedrooms including the master suite with double vanity and tile walk-in shower, laundry room with cabinets and finished bonus over garage!! Home has a few more finishing touches to be made and will be completed in 2-3 weeks. Trust me, this home will not disappoint. Call today for your private showing!
When it comes to extra space, at least one bedroom in your home isn't exactly palatial. Whether that room is yours, a child's or reserved for guests, you're searching for ways to get the most out of...
Description: This three-bedroom home comes equipped with two full bathrooms, one-half bathroom, and 2,600 square feet of living space. The home was renovated in 2021 and features an open layout, ample storage areas, a six-foot privacy fence, a deck, and a patio. Asking price: $278,500. Realtor: Kimberly Taylor, NextHome First...
A 1,823-square-foot house built in 1901 has changed hands. The historic property located on 150 Summit Street in Manchester was sold on December 14, 2021. The $285,000 purchase price works out to $156 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two baths. It sits on a 13,939 square-foot lot.
A seller has sold a 1,080-square-foot house built in 1951 located on 2 Lois Avenue in Plantsville. The deed was signed on December 9, 2021. The $247,000 purchase price works out to $229 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bath. It sits on a 12,197 square-foot lot.
THE very first home built solely out of 3D foundations has been unveiled in Williamsburg, Virginia. The home – which boasts 1,200 square feet, three bedrooms, and two bathrooms – took just 12 hours to print. Typically, a home of this size will take four weeks to build...
A historic house built in 1900 located on 75 East Main Street in Stafford Springs gets a new owner. The 1,560-square-foot property was sold on October 25, 2021. The $58,000 purchase price works out to $37 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bath. The unit sits on a 9,583 square-foot lot.
Custom built in 2017 and meticulously maintained, this gorgeous South Holston Lake home is a MUST-SEE!! You will be instantly impressed with the craftmanship of this home upon entering. It features 5 beds, 4 baths and large living room with 12 foot ceilings, a spacious master bedroom and bath with walk-in shower on the main level, lake views from the back deck and SO MUCH MORE! The spacious backyard would be perfect for a pool. Some awesome bonus features include: tankless water heater, in-ceiling surround sound with multi-room sound system, pre-wired for central-vac and alarm system, and a gas oven/range. There is an additional 700 +/- sqft in the basement that is currently used for storage but could easily be finished. Come see this home before it's too late!
A seller has sold a 1,099-square-foot historic house built in 1923 located on 16 Betts Place in Norwalk. The deed was signed on December 27, 2021. The $480,000 purchase price works out to $437 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 3,049 square-foot lot.
The historic property located on 58 Fulton Street in New Haven was sold on December 20, 2021 for $175,000, or $159 per square foot. The house built in 1900 has an interior space of 1,101 square feet. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3,485 square-foot lot.
For today’s stroll through some beautiful rooms to give you your weekly dose of inspiration we start off here and end up in roughly the same place in a neat circular route – always better than having to go miles in one direction and simply retrace your steps no?
A seller has sold a 1,200-square-foot house built in 1965 located on 159 Sunnyslope Drive in Southington. The deed was signed on December 14, 2021. The $270,000 purchase price works out to $225 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. It sits on a 20,038 square-foot lot.
The property located on 115 Feldspar Avenue in Beacon Falls was sold on December 20, 2021. The $197,000 purchase price works out to $210 per square foot. The house built in 1940 has an interior space of 940 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, one bath, a detached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 9,583 square-foot lot.
On December 20, 2021, a seller has sold a property built in 1947 located on 418 Horton Hill Road in Naugatuck. The $217,900 purchase price works out to $153 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bath. It sits on a 20,038 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Comments / 0