The Househunter: Three Storey Two Bedroom Home

Custom built in 2017 and meticulously maintained, this gorgeous South Holston Lake home is a MUST-SEE!! You will be instantly impressed with the craftmanship of this home upon entering. It features 5 beds, 4 baths and large living room with 12 foot ceilings, a spacious master bedroom and bath with walk-in shower on the main level, lake views from the back deck and SO MUCH MORE! The spacious backyard would be perfect for a pool. Some awesome bonus features include: tankless water heater, in-ceiling surround sound with multi-room sound system, pre-wired for central-vac and alarm system, and a gas oven/range. There is an additional 700 +/- sqft in the basement that is currently used for storage but could easily be finished. Come see this home before it's too late!

14 DAYS AGO