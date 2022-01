In Bill Belichick parlance, the Patriots are on to 2022. That won’t come without a lot of stewing over what went wrong at the end of the 2021 season, including that wild-card whacking at the hands of the Bills. Fans may also be wondering what Belichick and his crew will do between now and minicamp to improve as a team, whether it’s adding pieces in free agency or the NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO