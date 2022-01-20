Professional Lines

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four executives of a Grapevine-based real-estate company were found guilty of fraud on Friday, January 21, announced US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
After a five day long trial and almost 12 hours of deliberation, a federal jury convicted United Development Funding (UDF) CEO Hollis Morrison Greenlaw, Partnership President Benjamin Lee Wissink, CFO Cara Delin Obert, and Asset Management Director Jeffrey Brandon Jester on ten counts.
The charges included conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and securities fraud.
“UDF executives shuffled money from one fund to another...
