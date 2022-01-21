ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peloton Interactive Stock News and Forecast: PTON shares plunge 24% as production may halt

By Clay Webster
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePTON shares collapse to lowest price since March 2020 . Peloton is idling some factories due to reduced consumer demand. PTON is now priced below 2019 IPO price. Peloton Interative (PTON) shares collapsed on Thursday in a stunning sell-off after the upscale exercise bike company was rumoured to be idling factories...

Benzinga

Why Peloton's Production Halt Could Cause Repercussions For Affirm

Shares of connected fitness company Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) fell sharply lower Thursday after a CNBC report, citing internal documents, revealed the company is temporarily halting production of some of its products as a result of waning consumer demand. What To Know: Peloton reportedly plans to pause production of...
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Peloton stock plummet today? A production halt rattles investors

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) ended the day with a drop of 23.93% and swapped hands as low as $23.25. That slide followed the revelation that Peloton is halting production of bikes and treadmills due to soft demand. On Wall Street, one of the bullish-leaning firms was quick to weigh in. Macquarie...
financialbuzz.com

Peloton Halts Bike and Treadmill Production Amid Fall in Demand

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is temporarily pausing production of its bikes and treadmills as demand wavers. After experiencing a surge in demand throughout the pandemic, it has now been confronted with a “significant reduction.” Ultimately, the company seeks to get costs under control, according to documents obtained by CNBC.
The Independent

Peloton shares tumble after company halts production on connected fitness products due to falling demand

Peloton’s stock price fell by as much as 25 per cent following reports that the company was halting production of its fitness products.The firm is taking the action as consumer demand for its connected bikes and treadmills slows and it looks to control costs, according to internal documents seen by CNBC.Peloton, which became a popular pandemic purchase as people exercised at home, plans to pause production of its Bike in February and March, said CNBC.It had already paused production of its premium Bike+ in December and will continue that until June.It will also pause production of its Treadmill for six...
Seekingalpha.com

Gym stocks are higher after Peloton Interactive points to slow demand

One of the biggest pair trades of the pandemic is back at it today with at-home fitness stocks moving in a different direction than gym stocks. Xponential Fitness (XPOF +7.8%), F45 Training (FXLV +2.7%) and Planet Fitness (PLNT +1.6%) are all higher after a report earlier today indicated that Peloton Interactive (PTON -24.6%) is halting production of bikes and treadmills for two month due to soft demand. A Peloton memo seen by CNBC pointed to a "significant reduction" in demand globally due to shoppers’ price sensitivity and increased competitor activity.
cyclingweekly.com

Peloton sweats it out as shares plunge following report of plan to pause production

Peloton's share price plunged by more than 20 per cent following reports that the exercise bike company planned to temporarily halt production of its machines. The report by CNBC claimed Peloton was halting production of its standard bike in February and March, as well as it its most expensive model from December 2021 until June 2022 and its treadmill for six weeks amid softening sales following the pandemic boom.9.
pymnts

Peloton Pushes Back on Bike Production Halt Report, Plans to Sue Leaker

A report about Peloton Interactive Inc. halting production of its connected fitness products isn’t true, CEO John Foley said Thursday (Jan. 20) in a note to employees, and the company is “moving forward with the appropriate legal action” against the person who leaked the info to CNBC, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.
smarteranalyst.com

Peloton May Hike Prices & Cut Jobs; Shares Plunge 3.5%

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) dropped 3.5% on January 18 to close near its 52-week low of $29.11, after the American exercise equipment and media company hired management consulting group McKinsey & Co to review its cost structure and potentially cut certain jobs, according to CNBC. Markedly, shares of...
investorsobserver.com

Where Will Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Stock Go Next After It Is Down 18.30% in a Week?

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) stock is down 18.30% over the past week and gets a Bearish rating from InvestorsObserver Sentiment Indicator. When making investment decisions, sentiment gives a good overview of what stocks investors currently favor. Sentiment incorporates short-term technical analysis into its score and does not encompass any fundamental analysis such as profitability of the company. This means that earnings updates and other news can greatly impact overall sentiment. Sentiment is how investors, or the market, feels about a stock. There are lots of ways to measure sentiment. At the core, sentiment is pretty easy to understand. If a stock is going up, investors must be bullish, while if it is going down, sentiment is bearish. InvestorsObserver’s Sentiment Indicator looks at price trends over the past week and also considers changes in volume. Increasing volume can mean a trend is getting stronger, while decreasing volume can mean a trend is nearing a conclusion. For stocks that have options, our system also considers the balance between calls, which are often bets that the price will go up, and puts, which are frequently bets that the price will fall.
