Here comes the food truck...Oh, I meant bride. Wedding season will be here before you know it, and food trucks are a popular catering option. A lot of families might think that you are being extra by going the food truck route. That's just silliness. Food trucks are not just for the hipsters in big cities anymore. We have a plethora of delicious food trucks to choose from. The bigger issue could be booking early. Once the warmer weather is here, food trucks are out and about at every outdoor event.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO