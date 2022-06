It's really not a good idea to mount your TV over your fireplace. It might center your living room in a charming way, but it can do a lot more harm than good -- especially if you watch a lot of TV, are prone to neck pain or actually use the fireplace. Yes, we know it seems like the logical place to stick a TV, but there are serious issues with such placement. (Mounting a TV in the bathroom isn't much better, but it's doable.)

