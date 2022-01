Stephen A. Smith has a ton of respect for Kyrie Irving on the basketball court, but he’s often quick to criticize the NBA superstar for his actions outside the arena. This week, Smith returned to his First Take chair after a month-long battle with Covid and claimed it would be a “disaster” if the Brooklyn Nets win a championship this season while catering to Irving. After previously barring him from the team, the Nets are allowing Irving to participate as a part-time player, despite refusing to comply with New York City’s vaccine mandate.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO