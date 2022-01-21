ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets assistant David Vanterpool fined $10K for interfering with live play

By Jonathan Concool, 12h
Cover picture for the articleNets assistant coach David Vanterpool has been fined $10,000. Source: Shams Charania...

