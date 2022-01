An “armed and dangerous” 14-year-old male is on the run from Texas authorities after he allegedly carried out the fatal shooting of three Latino teenagers at a convenience store in a Dallas suburb. The Garland Police Department (GPD) said in an announcement on Wednesday that Abel Elias Acosta had been identified as the shooting suspect behind the three deaths on Sunday. Three Latino teenagers, aged 14 to 17, were killed in the incident at a convenience store in Garland County, the GPD said. A 15-year-old boy was also injured. Although the suspect has so far evaded authorities, his father Richard...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 DAYS AGO