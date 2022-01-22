ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

France's Constitutional Council approves Macron's vaccine pass

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24QUnB_0dryevpC00
A man shows his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health pass at a restaurant as France brings on tougher restrictions where a proof of immunity will now be required to access most public spaces and to travel by inter-city train, in Nice, France, August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - France's Constitutional Council on Friday approved - with conditions - the country's new COVID-19 vaccine pass, which will require people aged 16 and above to show proof of vaccination to enter public places like bars, restaurants and cinemas.

The new pass is part of President Emmanuel Macron's drive to make life difficult enough for the small minority of unvaccinated people that they are compelled to get COVID shots.

The Council's ruling paves the way for the vaccine pass to take effect on Jan. 24, replacing a health pass that showed proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or past infection. read more

The Council upheld the government's wish that anyone over 16 be required to show a vaccine pass as well as a provision in the legislation allowing for bar and restaurant managers to check a person's identification alongside the pass to curb the use of fakes or certificates belonging to a third party.

But it overturned a requirement that the old health pass be required to attend political rallies. Coming less than three months before an election, the Council said such a provision would impinge on people's freedom to share views and opinions.

The vaccine pass has brought new momentum to weekly street protests against COVID-related restrictions on public life.

Some people resisting the vaccine say they have been made to feel like second-class citizens by Macron.

France reported more than 425,000 coronavirus infections on Thursday and hospitals says the large majority of COVID patients in intensive care are unvaccinated.

(This story corrects to show Council overturned requirement a 'health pass', not 'vaccine pass', be required for political meetings)

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by GV De Clercq, Richard Lough and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 42

France bans gay ‘conversion therapy’

France has a new law that bans so-called conversion therapies and authorizes jail time and fines for practitioners who use the scientifically discredited practice to attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.
SOCIETY
KEYT

France’s Macron calls for EU plan to ease Russia tensions

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the European Union should quickly draw up a new security plan containing proposals to help ease tensions with Russia. Macron raised the idea on Wednesday as concern mounts that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning an invasion of Ukraine. Macron told EU lawmakers that the bloc must “complete a European proposal” to share with NATO allies and raise with Russia for negotiations. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that the military organization’s own security proposals are almost finalized. NATO hopes to set up meetings with Russian diplomats soon.
POLITICS
Reuters

German chancellor to discuss Russia with France's Macron on Tuesday

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss Russia with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, said a German government spokesperson, as major Western powers aim to resolve tensions with Russia regarding Ukraine. A spokesperson for the German government declined to comment on a report saying Scholz turned...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
AFP

France's Taubira hopes to rally divided left against Macron

France's well-liked former justice minister Christiane Taubira on Saturday launched her bid to unify the floundering French left and challenge President Emmanuel Macron at April presidential elections, but faces a slew of competing candidates reluctant to cede the limelight. The former minister "wants to be the antidote to the weariness among left voters, who can't stand any more fragmentation," said Christian Paul, a Taubira supporter and mayor of the small town of Lormes in central France.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

France first: Far-right challenger tears into Macron's European vision

CALAIS, France, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Eric Zemmour, the French far-right presidential challenger, on Wednesday said he would seize back control of France's borders from Europe, block European Union free trade negotiations and prevent any further enlargement of the bloc to the east. Pitching his vision for France's relationship with...
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Macron’s approval rating falls to 37% as French election looms

French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating has stumbled less than three months before the first round of the country’s election. Macron’s approval rating fell to 37% in January from 41% a month earlier, while 60% disapproved, according to a poll by Ifop for the Journal du Dimanche published on Sunday. It was the biggest decline in the survey since March.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WWD

France’s President Macron Inaugurates Chanel’s 19M

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday officially inaugurated 19M, Chanel’s hub for its specialty workshops on the border between Paris and its northern suburb of Aubervilliers, lauding it as an example for perpetuating craft traditions precious to the nation’s economy. “The professions you represent are crucial,” he told an audience that included many of the 600 artisans who work in the building, as well as Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot and Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer. “Luxury, fashion and art and craft professions in our country are a flagship. They represent 600,000 jobs today,”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Paris#Constitutional Council#Covid#The Council
newsitem.com

France's Macron takes own path, seeks dialogue with Russia

PARIS (AP) — There’s still room for diplomacy in the Ukrainian crisis. At least that’s the conviction of French President Emmanuel Macron, who continues to push for dialogue with Russia despite signs pointing to a potential war. His stance reflects France’s post-World War II tradition of carving...
POLITICS
WebMD

France’s New COVID-19 Vaccine Pass Begins Monday

Jan. 23, 2022 -- France’s new COVID-19 vaccine pass goes into effect on Monday, requiring ages 16 and older to show proof of vaccination to enter public places such as bars, restaurants, sports events, theaters, museums, entertainment venues and domestic flights and trains. The COVID-19 vaccine pass is replacing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

France starts enforcing vaccine passes

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- France started enforcing its vaccine pass Monday, requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many venues, restaurants, and transportation facilities. The vaccine pass replaces the health pass, which required residents and tourists to show proof of vaccination or recent negative coronavirus tests. Now, the negative tests will no longer be good enough to enter bars, cafes, theaters, museums, large events and scores of other facilities.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Reuters

France won't stay in Mali if price is too high -defence minister

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - European states combating Islamist militants in Mali will try to find a way to keep their mission going, but there are limits to the price that France is prepared to pay to remain there, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Saturday. Relations between Mali's...
POLITICS
AFP

Italian MPs fail in third bid to elect president

Italian lawmakers failed Wednesday to elect a new president in a third round of voting, as bickering party leaders blamed each other for pushing the country towards a political crisis. Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who was the frontrunner for the post ahead of the election, pocketed just five votes as parties panicked at the idea of pulling him from his job.
POLITICS
The Independent

EU leaders worried by rise in antisemitism, Holocaust denial

European Union leaders pledged Wednesday to confront the rise of antisemitism and Holocaust denial witnessed during the coronavirus pandemic, on the eve of the annual commemorations of Auschwitz’s liberation.European Council President Charles Michel said the lessons of the Holocaust are now “more relevant than ever.”“First, because Jewish people feel threatened, and they are threatened,” he said. “They are even attacked in Europe. Just because they are Jewish. We do not accept this. We will never accept it.”Michel spoke at an online event organized by the European Jewish Congress, which was also attended by European Commission President Ursula von der...
SOCIETY
The Independent

No result in 3rd round of vote for new Italian president

The third round of voting by Italian lawmakers for a new Italian president ended inconclusively on Wednesday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella whose term expires next week. No party has yet put forward a serious candidate as they ran down the clock on voting rounds requiring an absolute majority. Beginning Thursday, a president can be elected with simple majority, or 505 votes, raising the pressure on leaders to reach a deal. Italy’s head of state is largely ceremonial, but the president is key...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 100,000 for first time

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia's daily coronavirus cases exceeded 100,000 on Saturday for the first time since the pandemic began, the coronavirus task force said. Russia confirmed 113,122 new daily infections, setting a record high for a ninth consecutive day, which the authorities blame on the spread of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Ukraine reports record 37,351 COVID daily cases - ministry

KYIV, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record daily high of 37,351 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday. The previous high of 34,408 cases was a day earlier. Ministry data showed 149 new related deaths, putting the total above 100,000. Ukraine's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EU aims to invest billions euros in chip push, EU's Breton says

BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The European Union aims to invest tens of billions of euros to bolster its chip industry and double its share of global production to 20%, the bloc's industry chief said on Friday, after a global shortage showed the risks of relying on Asian and U.S. suppliers.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

295K+
Followers
274K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy