Zayo Group Holdings announced the acquisition of QOS Networks, the preeminent provider of SD-WAN and edge managed services, from majority owner M/C Partners. QOS Networks offers an SD-WAN and global network management solution for large enterprises. QOS uses an AIops-driven network operations platform and proactive network management to deliver the full potential of SD-WAN. As a division of Zayo, the QOS brand will be retained and CEO Frank Cittadino will take on the role of SVP of Edge Services for Zayo.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO