Wales and Northern Ireland have changed their coronavirus restrictions after England confirmed it would be dropping its Plan B measures from next week.It comes after all four nations have seen a drop in case numbers.But what are the new rules in each of the four nations?– What is changing in Wales?From Friday, Wales will move to alert level zero for all outdoor activities, meaning crowds will be able to return to outdoor sporting events and limits on the number of people taking part in outdoor activities will be removed.The rule of six and social distancing will be removed from outdoor hospitality.The...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO