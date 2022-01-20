Your Money: What you should know about investment risk

Upgrading your credit card can be an easy way to earn rewards points and cash back without applying for a new card. If your current card doesn’t offer spending rewards, you’re essentially missing out on free money and other perks. The right upgrade can bring you points and miles for flights and hotels, cash back on groceries, and rewards on dining and entertainment, which might not be available with your current card. Credit-building cards, for example, often start out with low credit limits and minimal rewards, since they’re designed for newcomers and students.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 4 DAYS AGO