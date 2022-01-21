ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Frosted Thoughts

By lisagracekellogg@icloud.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOxnard– Okay, so we’re in the middle of our next public health challenge, which is slowing things down for the Tri-County Sentry again. SINCE there are things that aren’t happening that I would normally be writing about, let’s take a few minutes to talk about other things that I’ll be doing...

Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID Levels Dropping In St. Paul Wastewater: ‘It’s Promising’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scientist Steven Balogh studies wastewater from the Metro Plant in St. Paul, that collects from nearly two million people from 66 cities. The plant measures the amount of virus that the population sheds going to the bathroom. That viral amount is now declining. “It’s dropping very rapidly from what were the highest levels we had seen at any point throughout the pandemic by far,” said Balogh, who works in research and development for the Metropolitan Council Environmental Services. Eight tiny sample tubes are collected from the millions of gallons of water that come into the plant each day and sent...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Chico Enterprise-Record

Frost protection for citrus | The Real Dirt

Freezing temperatures damage plants by causing ice crystals to form in their cells. Frost-damaged vegetation withers and turns a dark brown or black. Ice crystals can also form in citrus fruit, causing juice vesicles inside the fruit to rupture and the fruit to dry out. Although frost-damaged fruit is edible after a freeze, it is susceptible to decay and often becomes unusable soon after the damage occurs.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Chattanooga Daily News

The girl with rare disorder, who inspired the entire world by talking openly about her life, dies at the age of 15

The 15-year-old inspired an entire world by talking openly about her life with Early-Aging Disorder and became an internet sensation and superstar through social media. Now, her family delivers the sad news that the girl has passed away at age 15. “She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it,” her family said in a statement posted on Instagram.
HEALTH
tricountysentry.com

MUSCLES & MOJO

Oxnard– The Murphy Auto Museum was the place to be, Sunday, January 16, as the monthly Muscles and Mojo Cars and Coffee Show meant hot, classic, and unique cars, lots of fellowship, music, with the entire museum ready to enjoy. THE event drew, on the third Sunday each month,...
OXNARD, CA
tricountysentry.com

Covid-19 test kits now available by mail

Oxnard– In his report to the City Council, Tuesday, January 18, City Manager Alex Nguyen reminded the public that California’s Covid-19 State of Emergency will continue until March 31. “WE issued this warning last week, but all of the. Covid-19 testing sites are not legitimate,” he said. “As...
OXNARD, CA
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thermtide.com

Thoughts in quarantine

My experience with Covid was honestly surreal. I tested positive on Jan. 7 but I stayed home on Thursday since I didn’t feel so well Wednesday. Throughout that day, I oscillated from hot flashes to having goosebumps rise on my skin, but I reasoned that the return to school after an extended winter break made me feel sick. On my way home from school, I worried about the chances of me having Covid since my dad was scheduled for an important procedure the next day. As soon as I got home, I took all my stuff in my room and called my mom. She left work and bought several rapid home tests (which, might I add, are pretty expensive.) The test indicated that I was negative, but actually we later found out that traces of the virus are not picked up by these rapid tests before 24 hours of experiencing symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mcheraldonline.com

Thought for the Week

We were traveling recently and I lamented to my wife, “Prayer is the most powerful tool a Christian’s has. But I really wonder how many Christians actually pray.” There is so much Scripture to affirm prayer. Why don’t we avail ourselves more? In one place Jesus tells people to enter their prayer closets, shut the door, and pray to God. Perhaps we do not pray because we think we do not have the right words for prayer. When you are alone with God, you can pray in whatever words you want to. I’d like to give an illustration from life and then one from Scripture: Suppose you are a child again. This is the very first time you have been big enough to go on a roller coaster. You are on the seat with your dad. You come to the very top of the big hill. You look over the side and ahead of you. There is suddenly no track. You can look down about a gazillion feet to the ground, terrified that is where you will land, on the ground. You scream “Ahhhhhhhhhh” and suddenly your father’s big arms wrap around you. You feel safe. He understood your “Ahhhhhhhhhh.” God, your heavenly Father also understands your scream of terror. The prayer closet, alone with God, is where you pray out your fears. He can protect you no matter what the danger. You need never doubt nor fear. God understands. The Scriptural reference is in Romans chapter eight. The Holy Spirit intercedes for us when we do not know how or what to pray. He lives inside the Christian and understands completely the feelings, frustrations, and anything else we feel. He connects with almighty God using groanings and words no human can utter or understand. God understands perfectly and can work out His will for our lives. We have come through nearly two years of a disease that seems to mutate frequently. It has a host of symptoms and seems to us no two cases are alike. It has bred fear. Many people want to tell us what to do to prevent or cure it but there seems no sure answer. I’d not be surprised if you wanted to scream out to God for help. In fact I think we should all get into our prayer closets every day. But this is not the only thing that brings fear into our lives. My guess is that for every reader there is a different but wild concoction of things to cause fear. Education, science, government, medicine, and a host of forces want to collectively say there is an answer. But the answer does not come from human logic, work, wisdom or human effort of any kind. We humans are pretty good at causing problems we cannot solve. Unfortunately we are also extremely stubborn and unwilling to admit we need divine help. Perhaps it is because we have been resisting God’s call to us for so long. Jesus said, “Come unto me all ye that labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest.” We could impose other words there that will by no means negate this basic invitation. i.e. “Come unto me all ye that are fearful, frustrated, terrified, exhausted, and without hope and I will provide for you the hope and help you need that will save you.” Don’t doubt. Don’t wait. Don’t resist Him. His invitation has a time limit and we do not know what the time limit is. But the time limit does have a name. It is “Today.” Scripture says, “Today is the day of salvation. Today, do not harden your hearts as those of the past did.”
RELIGION
theirregular.com

Thought for the Week

The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, and wiser people so full of doubts. If you have a positive thought you’d like us to print, please send or email it to us. Include author’s name, and your name and number, so we may contact you if we have any questions.
RELIGION

