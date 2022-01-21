Frosted Thoughts

We were traveling recently and I lamented to my wife, “Prayer is the most powerful tool a Christian’s has. But I really wonder how many Christians actually pray.” There is so much Scripture to affirm prayer. Why don’t we avail ourselves more? In one place Jesus tells people to enter their prayer closets, shut the door, and pray to God. Perhaps we do not pray because we think we do not have the right words for prayer. When you are alone with God, you can pray in whatever words you want to. I’d like to give an illustration from life and then one from Scripture: Suppose you are a child again. This is the very first time you have been big enough to go on a roller coaster. You are on the seat with your dad. You come to the very top of the big hill. You look over the side and ahead of you. There is suddenly no track. You can look down about a gazillion feet to the ground, terrified that is where you will land, on the ground. You scream “Ahhhhhhhhhh” and suddenly your father’s big arms wrap around you. You feel safe. He understood your “Ahhhhhhhhhh.” God, your heavenly Father also understands your scream of terror. The prayer closet, alone with God, is where you pray out your fears. He can protect you no matter what the danger. You need never doubt nor fear. God understands. The Scriptural reference is in Romans chapter eight. The Holy Spirit intercedes for us when we do not know how or what to pray. He lives inside the Christian and understands completely the feelings, frustrations, and anything else we feel. He connects with almighty God using groanings and words no human can utter or understand. God understands perfectly and can work out His will for our lives. We have come through nearly two years of a disease that seems to mutate frequently. It has a host of symptoms and seems to us no two cases are alike. It has bred fear. Many people want to tell us what to do to prevent or cure it but there seems no sure answer. I’d not be surprised if you wanted to scream out to God for help. In fact I think we should all get into our prayer closets every day. But this is not the only thing that brings fear into our lives. My guess is that for every reader there is a different but wild concoction of things to cause fear. Education, science, government, medicine, and a host of forces want to collectively say there is an answer. But the answer does not come from human logic, work, wisdom or human effort of any kind. We humans are pretty good at causing problems we cannot solve. Unfortunately we are also extremely stubborn and unwilling to admit we need divine help. Perhaps it is because we have been resisting God’s call to us for so long. Jesus said, “Come unto me all ye that labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest.” We could impose other words there that will by no means negate this basic invitation. i.e. “Come unto me all ye that are fearful, frustrated, terrified, exhausted, and without hope and I will provide for you the hope and help you need that will save you.” Don’t doubt. Don’t wait. Don’t resist Him. His invitation has a time limit and we do not know what the time limit is. But the time limit does have a name. It is “Today.” Scripture says, “Today is the day of salvation. Today, do not harden your hearts as those of the past did.”

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO