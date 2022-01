It wasn’t quite Snowmageddon part two this week, but we did get quite a bit of snow yesterday (Jan. 21). A lot of people have the luxury of being able to work inside on snow days like yesterday including the principal for Lincoln Elementary in Caldwell, Richard Jamison. Jamison, however, isn’t your ordinary school principal. In a photo taken by a fellow Caldwell School District employee, Lucy, we can see Jamison bundled up complete with his slacks outside shoveling the snow with one of the school’s custodians.

1 DAY AGO