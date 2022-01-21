Culture Maven review: “Clickbait”

Being forthright and honest about the challenges of mental illness, addiction, facing one’s mortality, among other issues is not something songwriter Shadwick Wilde shies away from in his songwriting or with his band, Quiet Hollers. Their 4th studio album, Forever Chemicals which came out today, covers all of these issues that Shadwick himself has struggled with for many years. The songs are accessible and deep. They make you think and feel and sometimes just get lost in the melodies. Written during the isolation of the Covid 19 pandemic of the past couple of years, when the conversation has often turned to the stigma of mental illness, the album offers a calming effect in knowing you’re not alone. “Why Does Everything Hurt”, the lead track on the new album, is a good example of the struggle wrapped in some great grooves provided by his rhythm section of drummer and producer Dave Chale and bassist Shelley Anderson who also mastered the album. Then there’s the doo wop song “Happy With You” that feels light and airy by comparison. Another great track to check out is “Addicted (Relapse)” that features Scott Carney of Wax Fang on the Theremin, an instrument once used in horror films for its high pitched spooky sounds. Scott also directed the new video for the song which you can view below. It’s been since 2017’s Amen Breaks album since we’ve had a new record from Quiet Hollers. Forever Chemicals was worth the wait!

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO